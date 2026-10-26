ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Urmila Sanawar Faces Another Case As Dehradun Police Probe Social Media Video

Dehradun: Actress Urmila Sanawar, who came into the spotlight over the Ankita Bhandari case, has been booked in another case. The latest complaint accuses her of damaging the image and reputation of a person holding the office of Governor and a senior BJP leader by allegedly circulating an objectionable video on social media.

Police have also named an unidentified person in the case registered at the Nagar Kotwali police station in Dehradun.

According to police, Sagar, a resident of Moti Bazaar, filed a complaint alleging that a video filmed outside the CBI court on Haridwar Road was being circulated on social media. The video carries Sujata Paul's logo.

The complaint alleges that Sanawar made objectionable and defamatory personal allegations against a state governor, a senior BJP leader and a woman in front of media cameras and microphones, without any judicial order or supporting evidence.

The complainant said circulating such statements could harm the social reputation of the individuals concerned and create confusion, anger and hostility in society. The complaint also alleged that the video infringed upon the woman's privacy and reputation and could disturb public peace.

Urmila Sanawar Sent To Judicial Custody In Another Case