Uttarakhand: Urmila Sanawar Faces Another Case As Dehradun Police Probe Social Media Video
The complaint raises concerns about reputational harm, potential social hostility and privacy violations, and the police have assigned an inspector to investigate.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST
Dehradun: Actress Urmila Sanawar, who came into the spotlight over the Ankita Bhandari case, has been booked in another case. The latest complaint accuses her of damaging the image and reputation of a person holding the office of Governor and a senior BJP leader by allegedly circulating an objectionable video on social media.
Police have also named an unidentified person in the case registered at the Nagar Kotwali police station in Dehradun.
According to police, Sagar, a resident of Moti Bazaar, filed a complaint alleging that a video filmed outside the CBI court on Haridwar Road was being circulated on social media. The video carries Sujata Paul's logo.
The complaint alleges that Sanawar made objectionable and defamatory personal allegations against a state governor, a senior BJP leader and a woman in front of media cameras and microphones, without any judicial order or supporting evidence.
The complainant said circulating such statements could harm the social reputation of the individuals concerned and create confusion, anger and hostility in society. The complaint also alleged that the video infringed upon the woman's privacy and reputation and could disturb public peace.
Urmila Sanawar Sent To Judicial Custody In Another Case
On Sunday, October 25, Ranipur police arrested Sanawar from Saharanpur in connection with a case registered at the police station. She was produced before a court later that night and sent to jail in 14-day judicial custody.
On October 24, the daughter of former Jwalapur MLA Suresh Rathore had filed a complaint against Sanawar at Ranipur police station. She alleged that Sanawar posted obscene and defamatory remarks about her on social media, harming her dignity and damaging her family's reputation. Police have reportedly registered 11 cases against Sanawar so far.
Based on the complaint, Dehradun's Nagar Kotwali police registered a case under Sections 79, 352, 353 and 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These provisions cover insulting a woman's modesty, intentionally insulting someone to provoke a breach of peace, spreading false information or rumours, and defamation.
Inspector Rakesh Rawat is handling the investigation, according to Kailash Chandra Bhatt, in-charge of Nagar Kotwali.
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