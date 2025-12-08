Uttarakhand: Tyuni Gas Leak Suspected After Three Workers Found Dead In A Locked School Room
In Dehradun’s Tyuni area, two brothers and one more were found dead inside a school room where authorities detected strong LPG leakage.
Published : December 8, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST
Vikasnagar: In a shocking incident that occurred in Bhooth village, Tyuni, Dehradun district, Uttarakhand, three people, including two brothers, were found dead in their room on December 7. According to initial reports, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) leakage was detected at the scene. All three had been working on construction projects in the area.
The deceased have been identified as Prakash (35) and Sanjay (28), residents of Dirnad village, and Sandeep (25), a resident of Patyud village. Foam was reportedly coming from their mouths and there was a strong smell of LPG gas in the room. The three had been living in Bhooth village for several days while working on construction and repairs.
Sardar Singh, Tyuni's Naib Tehsildar, said, "On December 7, local authorities received a report that three masons staying in a room of the old building near the Government Higher Secondary School in Bhooth village were not responding. A smell of cooking gas was noticed. The revenue team arrived, opened the window and door, and found the three men unconscious with foam and saliva coming from their mouths. All were declared dead and sent for post-mortem to the Primary Health Centre in Tyuni.”
A report has been sent to senior officials. The revenue police believe gas leakage caused the deaths, but the exact cause awaits the post-mortem report.
