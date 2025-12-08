ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Tyuni Gas Leak Suspected After Three Workers Found Dead In A Locked School Room

The three had been living in the village for several days while working on local construction and repair projects. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Vikasnagar: In a shocking incident that occurred in Bhooth village, Tyuni, Dehradun district, Uttarakhand, three people, including two brothers, were found dead in their room on December 7. According to initial reports, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) leakage was detected at the scene. All three had been working on construction projects in the area.

The deceased have been identified as Prakash (35) and Sanjay (28), residents of Dirnad village, and Sandeep (25), a resident of Patyud village. Foam was reportedly coming from their mouths and there was a strong smell of LPG gas in the room. The three had been living in Bhooth village for several days while working on construction and repairs.