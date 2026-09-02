ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Two Children Swept Away In Dehradun

Dehradun: Two children died after being swept away in drains and canals in Uttarakhand’s capital of Dehradun on Tuesday. The body of one child was recovered from a seasonal stream near DSP Chowk in Badowala, within the Patel Nagar police station area. The body of the second child was found in a canal at Gularghati, within the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams conducted search operations for hours in both incidents. The bodies of both children have been handed over to their families by the police.

The first incident occurred on the campus of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in the Patel Nagar police station area. Samrat Gopi, the 12-year-old son of a scientist employed there, went missing around 3 PM on Tuesday. When he could not be located despite an extensive search, his family shared details about the child on social media and informed the police.

The police examined CCTV cameras within the campus and the surrounding area but found no clues indicating the child had left the premises. Suspecting that the child might have fallen into the drain passing through the campus, the police and SDRF launched a search operation. A drone was also used in the search. After several hours, the SDRF recovered the child's body from the seasonal stream near DSP Chowk in Badowala.