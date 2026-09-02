Uttarakhand: Two Children Swept Away In Dehradun
The body of one child was recovered from a seasonal stream in Badowala; the body of second child was found in a canal at Gularghati.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Dehradun: Two children died after being swept away in drains and canals in Uttarakhand’s capital of Dehradun on Tuesday. The body of one child was recovered from a seasonal stream near DSP Chowk in Badowala, within the Patel Nagar police station area. The body of the second child was found in a canal at Gularghati, within the jurisdiction of the Raipur police station.
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police teams conducted search operations for hours in both incidents. The bodies of both children have been handed over to their families by the police.
देर रात्रि 112 के माध्यम से भारी बरसात के कारण जल भराव से एक परिवार के कुछ व्यक्तियो के फंसे होने की मिली सूचना— Dehradun Police Uttarakhand (@DehradunPolice) September 1, 2026
विकासनगर पुलिस द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए मौके पर पहुंचकर भारी बरसात के कारण जलभराव से मकान मे फंसे 05 व्यक्तियो को बाहर निकाल कर सुरक्षित स्थान पर पहुंचाया pic.twitter.com/HQ0HjksKyY
The first incident occurred on the campus of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in the Patel Nagar police station area. Samrat Gopi, the 12-year-old son of a scientist employed there, went missing around 3 PM on Tuesday. When he could not be located despite an extensive search, his family shared details about the child on social media and informed the police.
The police examined CCTV cameras within the campus and the surrounding area but found no clues indicating the child had left the premises. Suspecting that the child might have fallen into the drain passing through the campus, the police and SDRF launched a search operation. A drone was also used in the search. After several hours, the SDRF recovered the child's body from the seasonal stream near DSP Chowk in Badowala.
Preliminary suspicions suggest the child was swept to this location by the strong current. The police are investigating the matter.
आमजन की सुरक्षा है दून पुलिस की प्राथमिकता,#एसएसपी देहरादून के निर्देशों पर— Dehradun Police Uttarakhand (@DehradunPolice) September 1, 2026
लगातार हो रही भारी बरसात के दृष्टिगत नदी - नालों के किनारे रहने वाले लोगो को पुलिस द्वारा किया जा रहा सचेत,
लाउड हेलर के माध्यम से लोगो को नदी/नालों के किनारे न जाने की दी जा रही चेतावनी pic.twitter.com/MTf2NhBs79
The second incident happened at Balawala on Gularghati Road, within the Raipur police station area. On Tuesday, a 10-year-old boy, K P, fell into the canal. Upon receiving the information, the Raipur police arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation with the help of SDRF and fire brigade teams. During the overnight search, the SDRF recovered the child's body from the Gularghati canal. K P was originally from Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh, and his parents work as labourers. According to the police, the child was physically disabled.
“Following the deaths of two children, the police have appealed to the public to exercise extra caution near drains, canals, and rivers during the rains. The police have also urged parents to keep children away from areas with strong currents,” said Dehradun SSP Pramendra Doval.
Meanwhile, late at night, information was received via the 112 emergency service that members of a family were trapped due to waterlogging caused by heavy rainfall.
Taking prompt action, the Vikasnagar police reached the scene and rescued five individuals trapped in a house due to the waterlogging. The police have shared a video of the rescue operation.
Also Read: