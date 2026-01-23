Uttarakhand Turns White: First Snowfall Charms Mussoorie; Kedarnath Buried Under Two Feet Of Snow
On Basant Panchami, Mussoorie saw season’s first snowfall; Badrinath Valley turned white; continuous snow buried Kedarnath under two feet, as cold intensified across Uttarakhand hills.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST|
Updated : January 23, 2026 at 2:02 PM IST
Mussoorie/Dehradun/Kedarnath: As forecast by the Meteorological Department, weather conditions across Uttarakhand changed sharply on Basant Panchami, with rain and snowfall beginning in the hill districts.
The fresh western disturbance has ended a prolonged dry spell, bringing the season’s first snowfall to several tourist and pilgrimage centres and intensifying the winter chill across the state.
Rain And Snowfall Sweep The Hills
In Mussoorie, light rain early on Friday morning soon turned into snowfall, marking the season's first in the hill town. Tourists were seen enjoying the changing weather, while residents reported a noticeable increase in cold conditions. Intermittent rain and snow showers continued through the morning, with dark clouds covering the sky. The maximum temperature in Mussoorie dropped to around 6°C, while the minimum hovered near 2°C.
The sudden shift has brought relief to locals and tourists after nearly three months of dryness, with temperatures dropping and people turning to warm clothing and bonfires.
Relief For Locals, Farmers And Tourism Sector
Residents noted that the dry spell caused difficulties for farmers and increased the incidence of seasonal illnesses. The rain and snow are expected to improve soil moisture and support crop growth.
Tourism sector representatives hope that more snowfall will attract visitors to Mussoorie and boost the local economy this winter.
Kedarnath And Badrinath Covered In Thick Snow
Heavy snowfall blanketed Kedarnath Dham with nearly 2 feet of snow since Thursday night. The surrounding hills are covered in white, offering a striking view of the shrine.
Due to extreme cold conditions, all reconstruction activities at Kedarnath have already been suspended. At present, only police personnel, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans and a few saints are stationed at the shrine. Snowfall has also been reported at nearby high-altitude pilgrimage sites such as Tungnath Temple and Madhyamaheshwar Temple, while snowfall is expected in Chopta, which had so far remained snowless this winter.
According to experts, snowfall in the Himalayan region is considered a positive sign, as it helps recharge water sources and maintains ecological balance ahead of the summer months.
After a long wait, snowfall has begun at Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district. The sudden change has brought intense cold to Badrinath Dham. The snowfall has also brought cheer to local traders. After the snow began in Badrinath, temperatures have dropped below freezing. Along with Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, and the Valley of Flowers, the region has also been covered in snow.
Dehradun And Chakrata Are Also Affected
In Dehradun, light rain has continued since morning, adding to the chill. The weather department expects light to moderate rain in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh, with more snow at higher elevations.
At Lakhmandal-Lokhandi near Chakrata, tourists enjoyed the season's first snowfall. Visitors from Delhi and Noida experienced live snow, and local hotels are fully booked.
More Weather Activity Expected
The Meteorological Department said rainfall activity may reduce slightly on January 24 and 25, but another western disturbance is expected to become active from January 26, with a stronger impact likely on January 27 and 28.
Light to moderate rain is forecast at several locations across the state, along with thunderstorms and wind speeds of 40-50 kmph in some districts. An orange alert for rain and snowfall has been issued for select areas.
For now, the changing weather brings relief and excitement, with residents and tourists watching for more snow.
