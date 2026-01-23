ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Turns White: First Snowfall Charms Mussoorie; Kedarnath Buried Under Two Feet Of Snow

Mussoorie/Dehradun/Kedarnath: As forecast by the Meteorological Department, weather conditions across Uttarakhand changed sharply on Basant Panchami, with rain and snowfall beginning in the hill districts.

The fresh western disturbance has ended a prolonged dry spell, bringing the season’s first snowfall to several tourist and pilgrimage centres and intensifying the winter chill across the state.

Rain And Snowfall Sweep The Hills

In Mussoorie, light rain early on Friday morning soon turned into snowfall, marking the season's first in the hill town. Tourists were seen enjoying the changing weather, while residents reported a noticeable increase in cold conditions. Intermittent rain and snow showers continued through the morning, with dark clouds covering the sky. The maximum temperature in Mussoorie dropped to around 6°C, while the minimum hovered near 2°C.

The sudden shift has brought relief to locals and tourists after nearly three months of dryness, with temperatures dropping and people turning to warm clothing and bonfires.

Relief For Locals, Farmers And Tourism Sector

Residents noted that the dry spell caused difficulties for farmers and increased the incidence of seasonal illnesses. The rain and snow are expected to improve soil moisture and support crop growth.

Tourism sector representatives hope that more snowfall will attract visitors to Mussoorie and boost the local economy this winter.

Kedarnath And Badrinath Covered In Thick Snow

Heavy snowfall blanketed Kedarnath Dham with nearly 2 feet of snow since Thursday night. The surrounding hills are covered in white, offering a striking view of the shrine.