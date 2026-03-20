ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Turns Old Bridges On Char Dham Route Into Tourism Hotspots With 'Bridge Restaurants'

Dehradun: Several old bridges along the Char Dham pilgrimage corridor in Uttarakhand, rendered redundant by the ambitious road-widening and highway modernisation works, are getting a new lease of life as tourism destinations.

The state government has repurposed these abandoned structures into unique 'bridge restaurants', creating fresh employment while enhancing the travel experience for pilgrims and tourists.

Over the past few years, road infrastructure in Uttarakhand has expanded rapidly, particularly under the Char Dham All Weather Road Project. Multiple highways have been widened and hundreds of new flyovers and bridges constructed to improve connectivity to key pilgrimage centres. As a result, many older bridges fell out of use, with vehicular movement completely stopped.

Recognising their potential, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Tourism Department collaborated to transform these abandoned bridges into attractive hospitality spaces. The initiative was spearheaded by Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, who brought the unused structures under the Tourism Department to develop them as themed eateries called 'Bridge Restaurants'.

Dining On The River

To understand how the concept works on the ground, a ETV Bharat team visited Sirsu, located between Rishikesh and Kaudiyala, where one such bridge restaurant has become a major attraction. Built entirely on top of an abandoned bridge over a river, the restaurant offers diners scenic views and a novel ambience.

Vishal, a tourist from Delhi, described the location as one of the best stops along the route. He praised the food quality and cleanliness and said dining on a bridge over a flowing river was a completely new experience.