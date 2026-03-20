Uttarakhand Turns Old Bridges On Char Dham Route Into Tourism Hotspots With 'Bridge Restaurants'
Initiated by state minister Satpal Maharaj, the collaboration between the PWD and Tourism departments transformed abandoned bridges into attractive hospitality spots, created jobs.
Published : March 20, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Dehradun: Several old bridges along the Char Dham pilgrimage corridor in Uttarakhand, rendered redundant by the ambitious road-widening and highway modernisation works, are getting a new lease of life as tourism destinations.
The state government has repurposed these abandoned structures into unique 'bridge restaurants', creating fresh employment while enhancing the travel experience for pilgrims and tourists.
Over the past few years, road infrastructure in Uttarakhand has expanded rapidly, particularly under the Char Dham All Weather Road Project. Multiple highways have been widened and hundreds of new flyovers and bridges constructed to improve connectivity to key pilgrimage centres. As a result, many older bridges fell out of use, with vehicular movement completely stopped.
Recognising their potential, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Tourism Department collaborated to transform these abandoned bridges into attractive hospitality spaces. The initiative was spearheaded by Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, who brought the unused structures under the Tourism Department to develop them as themed eateries called 'Bridge Restaurants'.
Dining On The River
To understand how the concept works on the ground, a ETV Bharat team visited Sirsu, located between Rishikesh and Kaudiyala, where one such bridge restaurant has become a major attraction. Built entirely on top of an abandoned bridge over a river, the restaurant offers diners scenic views and a novel ambience.
Vishal, a tourist from Delhi, described the location as one of the best stops along the route. He praised the food quality and cleanliness and said dining on a bridge over a flowing river was a completely new experience.
Another visitor, Surendra Saini from Delhi, said he discovered the restaurant through an online search while travelling to Rishikesh. He initially assumed the name referred to a large bridge nearby, but was surprised to find that the restaurant itself was built on the bridge.
''I found the concept exciting. Such places are often left unused, but the government has turned it into an income-generating tourism facility. This deserves appreciation,'' he said.
Another tourist, Shubha, also lauded the joint effort of government departments, calling it an innovative and thoughtful initiative. She appreciated the restaurant’s hospitality, cleanliness and its design that allows movement from both ends like a traditional bridge.
Employment Opportunities
Sarabjit, the head chef at the restaurant, said he has been working there for the past 11 months, since its construction phase. He credited the concept to Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and said the structure, once an abandoned iron bridge, has now been transformed into a vibrant restaurant. He added that his company plans to develop similar facilities at other identified locations across the state.
Speaking about the initiative, Satpal Maharaj said several abandoned iron bridges belonging to the PWD were lying idle, after the new roads and bridges were opened. ''We wanted to do something innovative with these structures. A bridge restaurant was developed near Kaudiyala as a pilot project, and it has received an overwhelming response. We have identified 14 such abandoned bridges that are now being developed as cafeterias,'' he said.
The initiative blends infrastructure reuse with tourism development, offering travelers a memorable halt while generating livelihoods and boosting the state's hospitality sector.