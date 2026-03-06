ETV Bharat / state

Online Registration For Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra Begins

The Uttarakhand Tourism Board has clarified that registration is mandatory for the Char Dham Yatra. The Board advised pilgrims to submit their mobile phone numbers during registration and carry woollen clothing, umbrellas, and raincoats for the Yatra.

The Uttarakhand Tourism Board offers three registration options for the Yatra. Pilgrims can register online by visiting registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in. Online registration can also be done by downloading the touristcareuttarakhand app. Pilgrims can also register via QR code.

Authorities said pilgrims can complete the process through the government's official portal or mobile application. Offline registration for the Yatra will begin on April 17 at various counters with biometric identification facilities at Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Devprayag, Rudraprayag, and Chamoli.

Dehradun : Online registration for the Char Dham Yatra has begun, allowing devotees to plan their pilgrimage to the four sacred Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand.

This apart, furnishing accurate health information is mandatory while registering for the Yatra. Senior citizens are advised to undergo a health check-up before the journey. If pilgrims take medication, they should carry an adequate stock of it, said the Board.

The Board has advised pilgrims to rest at various stops along the route. "Avoid climbing in one breath. As the oxygen level decreases as one climbs higher, breathing becomes difficult. This could pose challenges for heart patients and those with respiratory conditions. Do not travel if you are not feeling well," stated the Board.

The Board has also advised that pilgrims wishing to travel to the Char Dham region by helicopter should book their tickets on time. "Use the website heliyatra.irctc.co.in to book tickets, as IRCTC is the only authorized authority for the Char Dham Yatra," it said. Pilgrims have been advised to be aware of unauthorized individuals claiming to arrange helicopter tickets. They have also been advised to avoid unauthorized individuals claiming to facilitate darshan at the Dhams.

The Board has urged people not to litter on the travel routes and refrain from use of single-use plastic. To assist the pilgrims, the Board has issued a toll-free number that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pilgrims can contact the toll-free number 0135-3520100 for any assistance. Two other numbers have also been issued for information on the Char Dham Yatra. Pilgrims can also call 0135-2559898 and 0135-2552627. Uttarakhand Tourism Council has updated its email address to touristcare.uttarakhand@gmail.com