ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Tobacco And Gutkha Ban: Traders Seek Time To Implement Amid Rs 40-Crore Loss To State

Dehradun: Days after the Uttarakhand government imposed a one-year ban on the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other tobacco-based food products, traders have sought a grace period to dispose of or return existing stocks.

Following an October 13 ban order by Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, authorities launched intense enforcement drives across the state. The sudden crackdown left small shopkeepers, major wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers scrambling to comply.

The order was issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011. It applies statewide to all food products containing tobacco or nicotine, regardless of the name under which they are sold.

Traders Demand Grace Period

The restriction covers manufacturing units, warehouses, wholesalers, distribution centres and retail shops. However, traders say the immediate implementation has left many of them with stocks that they can no longer legally sell.

Traders, especially small grocery shops and paan shops, have urged the government to provide an option to return existing stocks or allow a reasonable period to adjust to the new regulation.

Madhu Gupta, district president of the Dehradun Trade Association's women's wing, welcomed the ban on health grounds but said the economic impact on small traders should also be considered.

"From a health perspective and also as a woman, I welcome the decision taken by the Uttarakhand government. However, as a trader, I believe this decision will impact the income of many shopkeepers. Their livelihoods must also be taken into consideration," she said.

"The government should provide a grace period to affected traders, as maintaining stock was a normal business practice and shopkeepers should not be left with unsellable inventory," she suggested.

Rs 40-Crore Revenue Hit Looming

For wholesalers, distributors, warehouse operators and other businesses involved, the order means disturbance in the supply chain. The state government could also face a loss in tax revenue. Uttarakhand generates about Rs 40 crore annually in GST from tobacco-based products, according to official data.

"Such products attract 28 per cent GST in addition to an extra cess. Of the estimated GST revenue, around Rs 20 crore goes to the state government, with a similar amount accruing to the Centre," an official said, citing the data.

Uttarakhand has previously imposed bans on such products in 2013, 2015 and 2019, but curbing their sale and consumption has remained a persistent challenge.

FSDA Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi said strict action would be taken against violations as inspections have already been intensified.