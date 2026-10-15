Uttarakhand Tobacco And Gutkha Ban: Traders Seek Time To Implement Amid Rs 40-Crore Loss To State
Traders demand a grace period to clear unsellable inventory of tobacco products even as the government launched strict market checking, reports Rohit Kumar Soni
Published : October 15, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
Dehradun: Days after the Uttarakhand government imposed a one-year ban on the manufacturing, storage, distribution and sale of gutkha, pan masala and other tobacco-based food products, traders have sought a grace period to dispose of or return existing stocks.
Following an October 13 ban order by Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, authorities launched intense enforcement drives across the state. The sudden crackdown left small shopkeepers, major wholesalers, distributors, and manufacturers scrambling to comply.
The order was issued under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, and Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011. It applies statewide to all food products containing tobacco or nicotine, regardless of the name under which they are sold.
Traders Demand Grace Period
The restriction covers manufacturing units, warehouses, wholesalers, distribution centres and retail shops. However, traders say the immediate implementation has left many of them with stocks that they can no longer legally sell.
Traders, especially small grocery shops and paan shops, have urged the government to provide an option to return existing stocks or allow a reasonable period to adjust to the new regulation.
Madhu Gupta, district president of the Dehradun Trade Association's women's wing, welcomed the ban on health grounds but said the economic impact on small traders should also be considered.
"From a health perspective and also as a woman, I welcome the decision taken by the Uttarakhand government. However, as a trader, I believe this decision will impact the income of many shopkeepers. Their livelihoods must also be taken into consideration," she said.
"The government should provide a grace period to affected traders, as maintaining stock was a normal business practice and shopkeepers should not be left with unsellable inventory," she suggested.
Rs 40-Crore Revenue Hit Looming
For wholesalers, distributors, warehouse operators and other businesses involved, the order means disturbance in the supply chain. The state government could also face a loss in tax revenue. Uttarakhand generates about Rs 40 crore annually in GST from tobacco-based products, according to official data.
"Such products attract 28 per cent GST in addition to an extra cess. Of the estimated GST revenue, around Rs 20 crore goes to the state government, with a similar amount accruing to the Centre," an official said, citing the data.
Uttarakhand has previously imposed bans on such products in 2013, 2015 and 2019, but curbing their sale and consumption has remained a persistent challenge.
FSDA Additional Commissioner Tajbar Singh Jaggi said strict action would be taken against violations as inspections have already been intensified.
"The number of cancer patients in the country is steadily rising. Tobacco use, in particular, is leading to numerous diseases and various forms of cancer. Consequently, the FDA Commissioner has imposed a ban on tobacco in the state of Uttarakhand for the next year. Anyone found selling tobacco or nicotine-containing gutkha will face penalties, including the possibility of imprisonment," Jaggi said.
"Any pan masala containing nicotine has been banned. Instructions have been issued to officials to ensure that such products are not sold in the markets. If anyone is found selling them, the Food Act provides for punitive action," he said.
Jaggi said the use of tobacco or nicotine-containing pan masala is causing cancer; therefore, it is everyone's responsibility to voluntarily remove such products. "Food inspectors will conduct field checks, and action will be taken against anyone found in possession of these items," he said.
ICMR Study Links Tobacco to Rising Cancer
The health concerns behind the ban are significant. An ICMR study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research on October 8 examined head and neck cancers using data from 112,085 cancer patients and 7,154 people with non-cancerous conditions who reported to the Integrated Cancer Centre between 2019 and 2024.
The study estimated that smokeless tobacco use was responsible for 53.68 per cent of lip cancer cases, 24.1 per cent of tongue cancer cases and 49.02 per cent of oral cancer cases among men in Uttarakhand. Among women, the corresponding figures were 36.94 per cent, 6.91 per cent and 36.12 per cent.
Government Doon Medical College Hospital has also reported a steady influx of cancer patients. The hospital treated 66 cancer patients in 2021, 269 in 2022, 1,116 in 2023, 712 in 2024 and 944 in 2025.
According to Dr Daulat Singh, an oncologist at the hospital, around 60-65 per cent of cancer patients treated there consume tobacco in some form, while about 35 per cent suffer from oral cancer.
"The government's decision to ban tobacco is a welcome move. Consuming tobacco in any form increases the risk of cancer. It is crucial to educate the general public about the adverse effects of tobacco, as there is currently a significant lack of awareness. Using tobacco in any form can lead to cancer and various other diseases," Singh said.
"About 60 to 65 per cent of the cancer patients who come to Doon Hospital for treatment consume tobacco in some form. Notably, approximately 35 per cent of these patients are suffering from oral cancer," he said.
Residents have largely welcomed the ban, saying gutkha and other tobacco products are contributing to the rising burden of cancer. However, some said a complete ban could push the products into the black market if enforcement is not sustained.
Some residents also called for restrictions on liquor in the state, arguing that the growing number of liquor shops is contributing to road accidents and other social problems.
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