ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand To Set Up Geological Observatory In Jyotirmath To Monitor Seismic Activity And Land Subsidence

Dehradun: A geological observatory will be set up on an experimental basis in Jyotirmath (Joshimath) to monitor seismic activities, land subsidence, and the flow of water in the ground, according to USDMA officials.

The plan is to depend on scientific data and machine-based evidence instead of speculations to solve the age-old issue of the settling ground and the slippage of slopes that are classified as highly vulnerable because of the structural cracks in homes and slopes.

According to Secretary of the Disaster Management Department Vinod Kumar Suman, an agreement has been made to set up the facility and land has been asked for this purpose. "Allocation of the land will be done by the department. Thereafter, a geophysical observatory will be put up there, and long-term monitoring will be conducted. While the geophysical observatory would focus mainly on earthquakes, landslides have also been taken into consideration.

The instruments will be put up to know the underlying reasons of the geophysical phenomenon, and after the study, the direction of the construction will be decided," Suman said. According to experts, developing an appropriate response to this issue requires an understanding of the earthquake trigger behind the subsidence, the quantity and behaviour of flowing groundwater, and slope dynamics.