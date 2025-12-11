ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand To Promote Makhana Cultivation

The initiative follows the directives of the newly constituted Central Makhana Board under which a Director-level nodal officer will be appointed from within the Horticulture Department to manage makhana production in the state. Thereafter, an action plan will be developed on the basis of the data available on the potential for makhana production in all the 13 districts of Uttarakhand.

She went on to state that the term makhana itself is completely new for the Uttarakhand farmers, as it is not cultivated yet in the state. "Raising awareness and training farmers will undoubtedly be a major challenge in implementing the plan," she said.

Dr. Surabhi Pandey, State Coordinator of Horticulture Mission, disclosed, "The district level administrations have been directed to accept applications from the farmers interested in Makhana production. Thereafter, farmers would be informed about the procedures and the new makhana production scheme."

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is going in for the promotion of Makhana (fox nut) cultivation. It will soon undertake a study of the water bodies where this superfood, which is rich in minerals and nutrients, can be cultivated. This is expected to boost the income of the farmers, besides giving health benefits to the consumers.

Dr. Surabhi explained that there is immense potential for Makhana production in the plain districts of Uttarakhand. Makhana is produced from lotus seeds, and large reservoirs in Uttarakhand offer immense scope for its production. She said the large ponds in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar districts offer a lot of scope and Kashipur, in particular, could become a major hub.

Vandana Gupta, one of the local women aware of the benefits of Makhana, disclosed, "Makhana is incredibly beneficial. People weren't aware of it before, but now they know about it, and it contains a high amount of calcium. I know that women need a lot of calcium, which Makhana provides. It gives relief from back pain and is also useful in many kitchens."

Another Makhana consumer, Vipin Mehndiratta, said that it is for the elderly to maintain their strength. "If Makhana is also produced in Uttarakhand, it will be beneficial for consumers as its prices will come down," he said.

Makhana is known to be low in calories and high in nutrients. Its cultivation begins in October, and by May, it ripens into a thorny fruit. Once ripe, the fruit bursts open, releasing the seeds that are harvested, dried and roasted. Once the seeds are heated, they are beaten with a hammer to transform them into white makhana.

Makhana production takes around eight months. Currently, Bihar is its largest producer in India. Generally speaking, Makhana is the seed of the lotus flower, also known as the 'Water Lily'.

Dr. Ayushi Joshi of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi said, "Makhana is rich in calcium, iron, protein and antioxidants. These nutrients strengthen bones, reduce fatigue, weakness, and help maintain healthy and glowing skin. Makhana is considered extremely beneficial for women as it is believed to help tackle hormonal imbalances. It also helps compensate for weakness and blood loss during menstruation. Furthermore, Makhana is a low-calorie and high-fiber food that plays an important role in weight management, improving digestion and maintaining balanced blood sugar levels"