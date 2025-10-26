ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand To Levy Green Tax On Vehicles Entering From Other States From December

Dehradun: Green tax will be collected from vehicles coming to Uttarakhand from outside states from December, officials said. The decision has been take with a view to controlling pollution, protecting the environment, and promoting cleanliness in the state.

Different tax rates have been fixed for various vehicle categories -- Rs 80 for small vehicles, Rs 250 for small cargo vehicles, Rs 140 for buses, and between Rs 120 and Rs 700 for trucks, depending on their weight.

State Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said on Saturday that Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed along the state’s borders will capture the registration numbers of incoming vehicles. He said 16 cameras were already installed in the border areas, and their number has now been increased to 37.