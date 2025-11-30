Uttarakhand To Have Seven Gen-Z Post Offices, Pauri Engineering College Campus Gets The First
The Gen-Z post office on GB Pant Engineering College campus in Pauri will have wif-fi-enabled zones and a coffee vending machine.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 1:52 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand will get its first Gen-Z post office on Monday and six such offices across the state's educational campuses in the next few months.
India Post will inaugurate the first Gen-Z post office on the GB Pant Engineering College campus in Ghuddauri of Pauri district followed by the second Gen-Z post office in Haldwani on December 15.
The move is aimed at creating an environment that appeals to the youth. The present generation is more inclined towards exchanging information through digital means. The postal department has thus begun efforts to connect with the younger generation through its initiative of youth-centric post office.
The uniqueness of Gen-Z post offices is that these are being opened on the campuses of educational institutions and designed in a manner to reflect its new approach to postal engagement. It will include wi-fi-enabled zones and a coffee vending machine. It provides facilities to make all postal schemes and services accessible and interactive. This apart, it will also provide facilities of an Aadhaar centre.
Anusuya Prasad Chamola, director of the Uttarakhand Circle of the Postal Department, said this new initiative is for Generation Z or Gen-Z. "This will attempt to connect these youth with the post office. Today's generation has moved away from hand-written notes and their connection with letters is diminishing. The Gen-Z post office initiative has been launched to bridge this gap," Chamola said.
The director further explained that Gen-Z post offices will be opened on the campuses of educational institutions. "To give them a fresh and creative look, students from these educational institutions will be engaged. Two post offices have been identified in the initial phase and discussions will be undertaken with educational institutions for opening similar post offices there. Overall, a total of seven new Gen-Z post offices will be opened across the state", Chamola added.
