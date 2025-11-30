ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand To Have Seven Gen-Z Post Offices, Pauri Engineering College Campus Gets The First

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: Uttarakhand will get its first Gen-Z post office on Monday and six such offices across the state's educational campuses in the next few months. India Post will inaugurate the first Gen-Z post office on the GB Pant Engineering College campus in Ghuddauri of Pauri district followed by the second Gen-Z post office in Haldwani on December 15. The move is aimed at creating an environment that appeals to the youth. The present generation is more inclined towards exchanging information through digital means. The postal department has thus begun efforts to connect with the younger generation through its initiative of youth-centric post office.