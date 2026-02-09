ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand To Export Trout Fish To Dubai, Aiming To Boost Fish Farmers’ Income

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is rolling out multiple initiatives to enhance the income of fish farmers across the state. As part of this effort, the state has recently launched a Trout Promotion Scheme worth Rs 170 crore, under which various facilities and incentives will be provided to trout farmers.

To expand market access, the Fisheries Department is now preparing to export Uttarakhand's trout fish to Dubai. The department is currently completing food safety documentation and other mandatory certifications required for international export.

The Fisheries Department is already supplying trout fish to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Over the past 15 months, 30.70 tonnes of trout fish have been supplied to the force. With trout production increasing in the state, the government is now actively exploring larger domestic and international markets.

Besides ITBP, the state government is also in discussions with the Indian Army to supply trout fish. Meanwhile, taking a step further, the government has decided to export trout fish to Dubai, where demand is high.

In the initial phase, around 20 tonnes of trout fish will be exported to Dubai. According to the Centre, exporting trout to Dubai will ensure better prices for fish farmers and encourage more farmers to take up trout farming.

Exporting trout from Uttarakhand to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) requires extensive paperwork, including food safety and quality certifications. The Fisheries Department is currently completing the formalities to begin exports at the earliest.