Uttarakhand To Export Trout Fish To Dubai, Aiming To Boost Fish Farmers’ Income
To expand market access, the Fisheries Department is now preparing to export Uttarakhand's trout fish to Dubai.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is rolling out multiple initiatives to enhance the income of fish farmers across the state. As part of this effort, the state has recently launched a Trout Promotion Scheme worth Rs 170 crore, under which various facilities and incentives will be provided to trout farmers.
To expand market access, the Fisheries Department is now preparing to export Uttarakhand's trout fish to Dubai. The department is currently completing food safety documentation and other mandatory certifications required for international export.
The Fisheries Department is already supplying trout fish to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Over the past 15 months, 30.70 tonnes of trout fish have been supplied to the force. With trout production increasing in the state, the government is now actively exploring larger domestic and international markets.
Besides ITBP, the state government is also in discussions with the Indian Army to supply trout fish. Meanwhile, taking a step further, the government has decided to export trout fish to Dubai, where demand is high.
In the initial phase, around 20 tonnes of trout fish will be exported to Dubai. According to the Centre, exporting trout to Dubai will ensure better prices for fish farmers and encourage more farmers to take up trout farming.
Exporting trout from Uttarakhand to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) requires extensive paperwork, including food safety and quality certifications. The Fisheries Department is currently completing the formalities to begin exports at the earliest.
Earlier this year, from January 26 to 30, Uttarakhand trout fish was showcased at the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai. The fish received an overwhelmingly positive response from visitors. Following the exhibition, several financiers and buyers from the UAE approached officials of the Uttarakhand Fisheries Department. They expressed interest in sourcing trout fish from the state. Based on this demand, the government has decided to begin exports with 20 tonnes and scale up depending on market response.
Uttarakhand's geographical and climatic conditions are considered ideal for trout farming, which makes it a strong source of livelihood for local communities. The government is promoting trout production due to its high market demand and profitability.
Currently, trout farming is being carried out in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Tehri, and the mountainous regions of Dehradun district. Efforts are also underway to start trout production in Champawat, Nainital, and other hill districts.
Trout is cultivated in the state's clean, natural water streams, which enhances its taste and quality. At present, 710 metric tonnes of trout are being produced annually across 1,625 raceways in Uttarakhand.
“Last month, Uttarakhand trout fish was displayed at the Gulfood exhibition in Dubai, where it was highly appreciated by people. As a result, paperwork for exporting trout to Dubai is currently underway. Trout exports will benefit fish farmers. Once the export process begins for Dubai, efforts will also be made to explore exports to other countries,” said Saurabh Bahuguna, Fisheries Minister, Uttarakhand.
