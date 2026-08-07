ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand To Conduct Population Census In Snow-Bound Areas From September 1 To 30

Dehradun: Population enumeration will be conducted across 131 snow-bound villages and three towns in Uttarakhand from September 1 to 30, 2026, with preparations for the exercise now underway. The upcoming census will be conducted digitally and will also include caste-based enumeration.

The snow-bound areas include parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts, covering an estimated population of around 52,000. The areas also include the pilgrimage centres of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri, where the Char Dham pilgrimage is currently underway.

The census will also cover personnel stationed in these strategically important border areas, although their enumeration will follow a separate procedure from that used for the general population.

Uttarakhand To Conduct Population Census In Snow-Bound Areas From September 1 To 30 (ETV Bharat)

The first phase of Census 2026, involving house listing and housing census, was completed in Uttarakhand on May 24, 2026. The second phase, involving population enumeration in snow-bound areas, will be conducted from September 1 to 30. A self-enumeration facility will also be available from August 17 to 31, allowing residents of these areas to provide their information themselves before the door-to-door exercise begins.

Population enumeration will be conducted digitally through the official Census mobile application. Enumerators and supervisors will visit households to collect information from residents.

The data collected during the exercise will be kept confidential under the provisions of the Census Act and will be used only for statistical purposes. According to the Census Directorate, Uttarakhand has 131 villages and three urban local bodies classified as snow-bound areas.

Uttarkashi: 69 villages and Gangotri Nagar Panchayat

Chamoli: 23 villages and Badrinath Nagar Panchayat

Rudraprayag: Four villages and Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat

Pithoragarh: 35 villages

Together, these areas have an estimated population of around 52,000.

Uttarakhand shares international borders with both China and Nepal, which makes its remote mountainous regions strategically important. Several military establishments are located in these areas.