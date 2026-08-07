Uttarakhand To Conduct Population Census In Snow-Bound Areas From September 1 To 30
The snow-bound areas include parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts, covering an estimated population of around 52,000.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Dehradun: Population enumeration will be conducted across 131 snow-bound villages and three towns in Uttarakhand from September 1 to 30, 2026, with preparations for the exercise now underway. The upcoming census will be conducted digitally and will also include caste-based enumeration.
The snow-bound areas include parts of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Pithoragarh districts, covering an estimated population of around 52,000. The areas also include the pilgrimage centres of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri, where the Char Dham pilgrimage is currently underway.
The census will also cover personnel stationed in these strategically important border areas, although their enumeration will follow a separate procedure from that used for the general population.
The first phase of Census 2026, involving house listing and housing census, was completed in Uttarakhand on May 24, 2026. The second phase, involving population enumeration in snow-bound areas, will be conducted from September 1 to 30. A self-enumeration facility will also be available from August 17 to 31, allowing residents of these areas to provide their information themselves before the door-to-door exercise begins.
Population enumeration will be conducted digitally through the official Census mobile application. Enumerators and supervisors will visit households to collect information from residents.
The data collected during the exercise will be kept confidential under the provisions of the Census Act and will be used only for statistical purposes. According to the Census Directorate, Uttarakhand has 131 villages and three urban local bodies classified as snow-bound areas.
- Uttarkashi: 69 villages and Gangotri Nagar Panchayat
- Chamoli: 23 villages and Badrinath Nagar Panchayat
- Rudraprayag: Four villages and Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat
- Pithoragarh: 35 villages
Together, these areas have an estimated population of around 52,000.
Uttarakhand shares international borders with both China and Nepal, which makes its remote mountainous regions strategically important. Several military establishments are located in these areas.
Census Directorate Director Eva Ashish Srivastava said armed forces personnel stationed in snow-bound areas would also be included in the population census, but their enumeration would be carried out through a separate mechanism.
"During the special enumeration arrangements, personnel from outside cannot enumerate members of the Army or other forces. They are not covered during house listing and housing enumeration, but they cannot be excluded from the population census. The service personnel themselves conduct the enumeration in their camps," Srivastava said.
She said separate nodal officers, charge officers, supervisors and enumerators would be appointed for the armed forces. "Their enumeration is conducted offline on paper. The data is digitised and incorporated into the country's overall population figures," she said.
Srivastava said the presence of temporary visitors would not affect the population enumeration because the census is respondent-based.
"During the census, enumerators will visit every house, hotel and dharamshala in the designated snow-bound areas. They will ask the people present there how long they have been staying there. If a person is staying there during the census period from September 1 to 30, that person will be enumerated," she said.
However, those visiting only for a few days for pilgrimage will not be counted at the place of their temporary visit. "If a person says that they have come only for a few days to visit the shrine, they will not be enumerated there. They will be counted at their place of residence when population enumeration is conducted there," Srivastava said.
A total of 197 enumerators and supervisors, including reserve personnel, will be deployed for the exercise in Uttarakhand's snow-bound areas. This includes 167 enumerators and 30 supervisors. Training for enumerators and supervisors is currently being prepared and will be conducted in the final week before enumeration begins.
Two officials from the Census Directorate have already received training from the Central Government as national trainers. They are now training master trainers, who will subsequently train the enumerators and supervisors.
The Census Directorate has not yet received notification detailing the questions that will be asked during population enumeration. Srivastava said the census has traditionally been respondent-based, meaning people are required to provide the relevant information sought by enumerators.
The exact questions and whether residents will be required to provide information from any documents will become clear once the government issues the formal notification.
Census Schedule for Snow-Bound Areas
- August 17-31, 2026: Self-enumeration
- September 1-30, 2026: Door-to-door population enumeration
- October 1-5, 2026: Revisional round
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