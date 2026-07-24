Uttarakhand Technical University Exam Paper Leak: Probe Expands To Previous Years, Assistant Professor Dismissed
Police are conducting forensic examinations of Dr Gupta's mobile phone, laptop, emails, WhatsApp chats, and other digital devices.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police has intensified its investigation into the Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) examination paper leak case. The police are examining whether similar leaks may have occurred over the past 16 years.
The development follows the arrest of Assistant Professor Dr Ashish Kumar Gupta, who is accused of leaking question papers for internal university examinations.
According to the preliminary investigation, Dr Gupta has served as an assistant professor at several engineering colleges in Uttarakhand since 2010 and was repeatedly entrusted with preparing question papers for UTU examinations.
Police said Dr Gupta worked at DIT University from March 2010 to July 2013, JBIT Institute from August 2013 to September 2018, Uttaranchal University from September 2018 to July 2019, and Shivalik College of Engineering from July 2019 until July 2026. During his tenure at these institutions, he reportedly prepared question papers for multiple UTU examinations.
To trace the extent of the alleged leak, police are conducting forensic examinations of Dr Gupta's mobile phone, laptop, emails, WhatsApp chats, and other digital devices.
After the arrest, the college terminated Dr Gupta’s services with immediate effect. The university has also barred Dr Gupta from participating in any UTU examination-related activities for the next seven years.
The case was registered at Premnagar Police Station based on a written complaint by UTU Controller of Examinations Dr Vinay Kumar Patel. According to the complaint, Dr. Gupta had been appointed to prepare question papers for internal examinations scheduled on July 7 and 8. He is accused of violating examination confidentiality by leaking the papers to benefit certain individuals.
Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal said the accused was arrested after the complaint and preliminary investigation established his alleged involvement. Police added that action would also be taken against anyone else found to be part of the paper leak network.
The papers were related to exams in Machine Learning for Internet of Things and Electromagnetic Field Theory. The question papers allegedly reached students before the examinations were held.
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