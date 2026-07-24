ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Technical University Exam Paper Leak: Probe Expands To Previous Years, Assistant Professor Dismissed

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police has intensified its investigation into the Uttarakhand Technical University (UTU) examination paper leak case. The police are examining whether similar leaks may have occurred over the past 16 years.

The development follows the arrest of Assistant Professor Dr Ashish Kumar Gupta, who is accused of leaking question papers for internal university examinations.

According to the preliminary investigation, Dr Gupta has served as an assistant professor at several engineering colleges in Uttarakhand since 2010 and was repeatedly entrusted with preparing question papers for UTU examinations.

Police said Dr Gupta worked at DIT University from March 2010 to July 2013, JBIT Institute from August 2013 to September 2018, Uttaranchal University from September 2018 to July 2019, and Shivalik College of Engineering from July 2019 until July 2026. During his tenure at these institutions, he reportedly prepared question papers for multiple UTU examinations.

To trace the extent of the alleged leak, police are conducting forensic examinations of Dr Gupta's mobile phone, laptop, emails, WhatsApp chats, and other digital devices.