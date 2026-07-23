ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Technical University Cancels Two Exams After Paper Leak

Dehradun: Amid the ongoing students' protests over paper leaks, the Uttarakhand Technical University in Dehradun on Thursday issued orders to cancel two of its scheduled examinations following a paper leak.

It has been learnt that the question papers of "Machine Learning for Internet of Things" and "Electromagnetic Field Theory" were available with students before the commencement of the scheduled examinations.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Vice-Chancellor ordered the setting up of a committee to launch an investigation to determine the source of the leak and identify those responsible. The committee gathered information from relevant individuals and examined the entire sequence of events.

The investigation revealed that a professor posted at an engineering college had shared the question papers with certain students before the examination. The leak was confirmed by the committee in its investigation report, based on which examinations for both subjects were cancelled with immediate effect.