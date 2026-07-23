Uttarakhand Technical University Cancels Two Exams After Paper Leak
CoE VK Patel said that the professor responsible for the malpractice has been barred from participating in any examination-related activities for the next seven years.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid the ongoing students' protests over paper leaks, the Uttarakhand Technical University in Dehradun on Thursday issued orders to cancel two of its scheduled examinations following a paper leak.
It has been learnt that the question papers of "Machine Learning for Internet of Things" and "Electromagnetic Field Theory" were available with students before the commencement of the scheduled examinations.
Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Vice-Chancellor ordered the setting up of a committee to launch an investigation to determine the source of the leak and identify those responsible. The committee gathered information from relevant individuals and examined the entire sequence of events.
The investigation revealed that a professor posted at an engineering college had shared the question papers with certain students before the examination. The leak was confirmed by the committee in its investigation report, based on which examinations for both subjects were cancelled with immediate effect.
VK Patel, the controller of examinations (CoE), confirmed the leak, stating that the exams for both subjects will be rescheduled. The matter has directly affected thousands of students across 12 engineering institutes affiliated to the university.
"Action has also been initiated against the professor responsible for the malpractice. The university has barred him from participating in any examination-related activities for the next seven years," he added.
According to the university, the examinations are likely to be conducted in the third week of August. However, details regarding the final dates and examination centres will be released later.
There have been several instances of paper leaks in competitive and recruitment exams over the past few years in Uttarakhand.
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