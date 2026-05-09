ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Techie Thrown Into River By Robbers; Rescued By Army In Critical Condition

Dehradun: A 23-year-old software engineer is battling for his life in hospital after being abducted, assaulted, and thrown into a river by robbers late Thursday night in the Premnagar police station limits of Uttarakhand, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday when the victim, Akash Kumar, was returning home from his night shift at a company located in the IT Park.

“His shift ends at 2 am. Around 2:15 am Thursday, Akash was at Sahastradhara Crossing, trying to book an online bike ride home, when two men on a scooter forcibly took him away,” police said, citing a complaint filed by his father, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Shivaji Marg, Kanwali Road.

The accused then drove Akash through various localities and eventually reached Jamunwala Bridge, where they assaulted him and threw him into the river.

“The robbers stole Akash’s bag, two mobile phones, and 700 rupees in cash from his wallet. They then threw him into the river from the bridge,” Vinod told the police.