Uttarakhand Techie Thrown Into River By Robbers; Rescued By Army In Critical Condition
A 23-year-old software engineer was abducted, assaulted, and thrown into a river by robbers; rescued by the army and now in critical condition.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Dehradun: A 23-year-old software engineer is battling for his life in hospital after being abducted, assaulted, and thrown into a river by robbers late Thursday night in the Premnagar police station limits of Uttarakhand, police said.
The incident took place on Thursday when the victim, Akash Kumar, was returning home from his night shift at a company located in the IT Park.
“His shift ends at 2 am. Around 2:15 am Thursday, Akash was at Sahastradhara Crossing, trying to book an online bike ride home, when two men on a scooter forcibly took him away,” police said, citing a complaint filed by his father, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Shivaji Marg, Kanwali Road.
The accused then drove Akash through various localities and eventually reached Jamunwala Bridge, where they assaulted him and threw him into the river.
“The robbers stole Akash’s bag, two mobile phones, and 700 rupees in cash from his wallet. They then threw him into the river from the bridge,” Vinod told the police.
“The fall caused a spinal fracture, and Akash spent the entire night injured and struggling to survive amidst the rocks along the riverbank.”
In the morning, some passerby heard Akash’s cries for help and alerted the army, which is stationed nearby. “Akash was immediately rescued by the army personnel and rushed to Doon Hospital and admitted for treatment,” police said.
Based on the complaint, the Premnagar police registered a case against unidentified suspects and launched an investigation.
“We are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and conducting a search for the perpetrators. The victim is not yet fully mentally and physically stable to provide clear details regarding the incident,” said Jitendra Kumar, station sub-inspector at Premnagar Police Station.
Also Read