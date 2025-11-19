ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Teacher Awarded By President Murmu For Efforts To Conserve Water In Mountains

Almora: Mohan Chandra Kandpal, a teacher from Uttarakhand's Almora district, received the National Water Award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function in New Delhi on Tuesday for his outstanding contribution to water conservation and management.

Kandpal, who has become an inspiring example of water conservation in the mountains, has been leading the "Sow Water, Grow Water" campaign for several years and has constructed over 4,500 pits and rainwater harvesting structures, reviving local water sources across 40 villages.

Addressing the Sixth National Water Awards and the Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards in New Delhi, President Murmu said efficient water use is crucial for our country as water resources are limited compared to our population. She emphasised that effective water management is possible only through the participation of individuals, families, society, and the government.