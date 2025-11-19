ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Teacher Awarded By President Murmu For Efforts To Conserve Water In Mountains

Mohan Chandra Kandpal's 'Sow Water, Grow Water' campaign for water conservation has revived water sources in 40 villages.

Mohan Chandra Kandpal receiving award from President Murmu (President Murmu's X handle)
Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:24 PM IST

Almora: Mohan Chandra Kandpal, a teacher from Uttarakhand's Almora district, received the National Water Award from President Droupadi Murmu at a function in New Delhi on Tuesday for his outstanding contribution to water conservation and management.

Kandpal, who has become an inspiring example of water conservation in the mountains, has been leading the "Sow Water, Grow Water" campaign for several years and has constructed over 4,500 pits and rainwater harvesting structures, reviving local water sources across 40 villages.

Addressing the Sixth National Water Awards and the Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Awards in New Delhi, President Murmu said efficient water use is crucial for our country as water resources are limited compared to our population. She emphasised that effective water management is possible only through the participation of individuals, families, society, and the government.

This is exactly what Kandpal has been doing for several years. He is a resident of Kande village and teaches at Adarsh ​​Inter College in Suraikhet. His water conservation campaign has turned into a mass movement and he has planted over one lakh saplings, extensively engaging villagers and students in this campaign. His efforts have made it possible to recharge dried-up streams, rivers and traditional water sources in the mountainous regions.

His initiatives have also alleviated water problems in the rural areas and generated awareness about environmental protection among youth and students. His "Woh Pani Hoga" campaign has also improved the water level in the Rixon River in the region. Kandpal's meaningful efforts have been entirely based on public support

"Water conservation is not an option, but the foundation of life. When society works together, even dry land becomes lush with greenery," he said.

Kandpal's efforts have proven that with determination and collective efforts, water crisis can be overcome even in the mountains.

