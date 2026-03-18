ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Teacher Gets 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 13-Year-Old Student

Dehradun: A local court has sentenced a teacher to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping a 13-year-old student in the hostel of a residential school on the city outskirts.

Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dehradun, Rajni Shukla, delivered the verdict against the convicted within just 18 days in the case filed under the POCSO Act. She said that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional term of imprisonment.

The case stemmed from a complaint by the victim’s mother, a resident of Meghalaya, about the rape incidents that took place between 2019 and 2021. She alleged that her 13-year-old daughter was subjected to sexual assault by Janardhan Binjola, her teacher and manager of her school located within the Nehru Colony police station limits of ​​Dehradun, on multiple occasions.

The victim’s mother informed the police that the institution maintained its own hostel, where her daughter resided. Her daughter revealed it only after a period of one and a half years, on July 23, 2021, when another victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the institution’s manager, Binjola, alleging rape.