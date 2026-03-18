Uttarakhand Teacher Gets 20-Year Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping 13-Year-Old Student
The teacher was also fined Rs 50,000 for raping the student in a residential school hostel under the POCSO Act.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Dehradun: A local court has sentenced a teacher to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for raping a 13-year-old student in the hostel of a residential school on the city outskirts.
Additional District and Sessions Judge of Dehradun, Rajni Shukla, delivered the verdict against the convicted within just 18 days in the case filed under the POCSO Act. She said that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will face an additional term of imprisonment.
The case stemmed from a complaint by the victim’s mother, a resident of Meghalaya, about the rape incidents that took place between 2019 and 2021. She alleged that her 13-year-old daughter was subjected to sexual assault by Janardhan Binjola, her teacher and manager of her school located within the Nehru Colony police station limits of Dehradun, on multiple occasions.
The victim’s mother informed the police that the institution maintained its own hostel, where her daughter resided. Her daughter revealed it only after a period of one and a half years, on July 23, 2021, when another victim filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the institution’s manager, Binjola, alleging rape.
After the fresh incident came to light, the Meghalaya girl’s mother asked her daughter, “Did something like this happen to you as well?” At that point, the daughter recounted her entire ordeal, telling.
The victim stated that when she complained about the matter to the woman working at the institution, she was told to remain silent. Subsequently, over the course of one and a half years, Binjola raped her on numerous occasions. Whenever she spoke to her mother over the phone, the call was kept on speaker mode, and she was not allowed to speak to her mother in private.
Furthermore, she was subjected to death threats. Subsequently, within just two months of the case being registered at the Nehru Colony Police Station on July 23, 2021, a chargesheet was filed in court. On February 28, 2026, the same court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a separate case involving the rape of another female student from the hostel. However, the female co-accused was acquitted in both cases.
Assistant District Government Counsel Kishore Kumar informed the court that the victim was merely 15 years old and was studying in the seventh grade. She resided in the same hostel where seven or eight other girls and four boys also lived.
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