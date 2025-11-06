ETV Bharat / state

With 96% Areas Now Under 4G Coverage, Uttarakhand Strives To Make All Mountainous Villages Part Of Digital India

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is primarily a mountainous state with a distinct topography. In the last 25 years of its existence, more than 96 percent of its villages have been provided with 4G mobile network connectivity while the remaining are still struggling to become a part of digital India.

Information available with the Department of Telecommunications states that out of 17,334 villages in the state, 323 villages do not have Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) or 2G facilities. Meanwhile 4G facility is available in 16,807 villages that account for 96.96 percent of the total villages. At the same time, 17,011 villages have 2G network connectivity which ensures mobile connectivity even when 4G is not accessible.

Officials disclosed that to provide 5G connectivity in all the cities of Uttarakhand, 5,902 base transceiver stations (BTS) have been installed. Furthermore, there are 26,332 base BTS for 4G connectivity, 2,105 for 3G connectivity and 6,127 for 2G connectivity. These BTS belong to various network service provider companies.

There is more emphasis on 4G BTS as the Indian government is currently working extensively to improve 4G connectivity in every corner of the country.

One of the major achievements in the sector is that the one of the companies has provided 5G connectivity along with fiber across the Chardhams that are visited by thousands of tourists every year while another company is providing 5G connectivity at the two Dhams of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Further, officials said work is going on under the Digital India Fund scheme of the Government of India to install 594 mobile towers that include 548 BSNL and 46 JIO towers.

By September 2025, 451 mobile towers were installed across the state and were operational. It is expected that after the installation of the remaining 43 towers, the problem of mobile connectivity will be resolved.

At the same time, work has been expedited under Bharat Net project to provide internet access via fiber lines to 1,849 gram panchayats in the state. People are expected to benefit significantly once internet access is available in all gram panchayats.