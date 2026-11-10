ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: STF Stations SBI Nodal Officer At 1930 Control Room To Curb Cyber Frauds

Representational image ( IANS )

Dehradun: To curb the rising number of cyber financial crimes in Uttarakhand and to ensure the swift recovery or protection of funds lost by victims of fraud, the Special Task Force (STF) has stationed a nodal officer from the State Bank of India (SBI) at the 1930 control room of the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station in Dehradun. This will facilitate rapid coordination between the police and the bank regarding complaints of cyber fraud.

This arrangement has been implemented through the Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC), established under the Uttarakhand State Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Centre (US4C). Its primary objectives include preventing stolen funds from being transferred to other bank accounts, identifying suspicious accounts, and analysing the 'layering' of funds to provide essential banking and financial data for investigations.