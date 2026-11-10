Uttarakhand: STF Stations SBI Nodal Officer At 1930 Control Room To Curb Cyber Frauds
This arrangement has been implemented through the Fraud Mitigation Centre, established under the Uttarakhand State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Dehradun: To curb the rising number of cyber financial crimes in Uttarakhand and to ensure the swift recovery or protection of funds lost by victims of fraud, the Special Task Force (STF) has stationed a nodal officer from the State Bank of India (SBI) at the 1930 control room of the Cyber Crime Police Station in Dehradun. This will facilitate rapid coordination between the police and the bank regarding complaints of cyber fraud.
This arrangement has been implemented through the Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC), established under the Uttarakhand State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (US4C). Its primary objectives include preventing stolen funds from being transferred to other bank accounts, identifying suspicious accounts, and analysing the 'layering' of funds to provide essential banking and financial data for investigations.
According to the STF, the initial period following a cyber financial fraud is critical. Once a victim registers a complaint via the 1930 helpline, cybercriminals typically attempt to move the stolen funds across various bank accounts. The presence of a bank nodal officer will expedite the process of placing a 'hold' or 'freeze' on suspicious funds before they can be siphoned off.
This system will also reduce the time required to obtain banking transaction details, allowing for the integrated application of technical and financial expertise in the investigation of cybercrimes.
"There are plans to expand this initiative. In the near future, it is proposed that nodal officers from other major banks also be stationed at the same facility, enabling direct coordination between the police and all key banking institutions,” said Ajay Singh, SSP, STF.
The STF has urged the public to report any instances of cyber financial fraud immediately by calling the 1930 helpline or by filing a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in, so that timely action can be taken to secure the stolen funds.
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