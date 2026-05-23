Uttarakhand STF Seals Illegal Drug Manufacturing Facility Running Inter-state Operations
During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, this unit faced accusations of manufacturing counterfeit Remdesivir injections. In 2024, the Telangana Police also raided the same facility.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Dehradun: In a second major operation conducted within just 24 hours, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has sealed an illegal drug manufacturing facility located in Kotdwar.
The STF had received intelligence inputs indicating that medicines were being clandestinely manufactured inside a defunct factory located in the SIDCUL Sigaddi area of Kotdwar. After verifying this information, a joint team comprising the STF, the Drug Department, and the local administration raided the premises of M/s Nectar Herbs and Drugs.
The subsequent investigation revealed that the factory's licence had already been revoked in 2024. Despite this, machinery, tablet-manufacturing equipment, and suspicious raw materials were still present within the premises. Officials recovered approximately three kilograms of compressed tablets and 34 punch tools — the instruments typically used in the manufacturing of medicines — from the site.
The factory targeted by the STF had previously surfaced in connection with serious allegations. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, this unit faced accusations of manufacturing counterfeit Remdesivir injections. In 2024, the Telangana Police also raided this same facility and seized a massive cache of counterfeit medicines and fraudulent packaging materials.
Operated Via Facebook Page
The entire case originated from a Facebook page called "SK Health Care," where medicines from renowned pharmaceutical companies were being sold at half their market price. When the STF grew suspicious of this online network, the team posed as customers and placed orders for the medicines themselves. The subsequent investigation revealed that the medicines being delivered to people were not genuine. They were counterfeit drugs manufactured with extreme sophistication. The packaging was so meticulous that not only ordinary customers but also many medical traders were being deceived.
The investigation revealed that the gang was manufacturing replicas of medicines produced by Sun Pharma, Zydus, Glenmark, Mankind, Macleods, and other reputed pharmaceutical firms.
According to officials, after manufacturing the counterfeit tablets, they would affix packaging, holograms, and fake MRP labels identical to the originals before releasing them into the market.
Officials revealed that the gang's network extended across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand. Upon receiving online orders, the medicines were dispatched to various states via courier services.
Among the accused apprehended by the STF are Gaurav Tyagi and Jatin Saini. During interrogation, Gaurav disclosed that his factory in Roorkee had been busted on a previous occasion. Despite this, he resumed the production of counterfeit medicines from various other locations. He confessed that, whenever the need arose, defunct factories would be temporarily reopened for production and then shut down again immediately afterward to avoid arousing any suspicion. Investigating agencies are now searching for other individuals linked to this network.
Lifesaving Medicines Manufactured Without Safety Protocols
Preliminary investigations revealed that the locations where these medicines were being manufactured adhered to neither medical safety standards nor hygiene protocols. Furthermore, the employees involved possessed no technical training. Many employees were engaged in the manufacturing of medicines without wearing masks, gloves, or protective gear.
Medicines produced under such conditions can prove to be hazardous to patients. Consuming counterfeit medicines not only exacerbates the illness but can also put the patient's life at risk.
According to STF SSP Ajay Singh, the role of certain medicine vendors in this illicit trade is also considered suspicious.
The STF has classified this case not merely as medicine smuggling, but as an organised criminal network. A case has been registered against the accused at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Dehradun under various serious charges, including organised crime, fraud, forgery, creation of fake electronic records, and violations of the IT Act and Copyright Act.
Investigating agencies are now conducting an in-depth examination of the financial transactions, supply chain, and online networks involved.
"Counterfeit medicines constitute not only an economic crime, but also act as silent killers," said SSP Singh.
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