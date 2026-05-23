ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Seals Illegal Drug Manufacturing Facility Running Inter-state Operations

Even in 2024, a stock of fake medicines and fake packaging material was recovered from the same factory ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In a second major operation conducted within just 24 hours, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has sealed an illegal drug manufacturing facility located in Kotdwar.

The STF had received intelligence inputs indicating that medicines were being clandestinely manufactured inside a defunct factory located in the SIDCUL Sigaddi area of ​​Kotdwar. After verifying this information, a joint team comprising the STF, the Drug Department, and the local administration raided the premises of M/s Nectar Herbs and Drugs.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the factory's licence had already been revoked in 2024. Despite this, machinery, tablet-manufacturing equipment, and suspicious raw materials were still present within the premises. Officials recovered approximately three kilograms of compressed tablets and 34 punch tools — the instruments typically used in the manufacturing of medicines — from the site.

The factory targeted by the STF had previously surfaced in connection with serious allegations. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, this unit faced accusations of manufacturing counterfeit Remdesivir injections. In 2024, the Telangana Police also raided this same facility and seized a massive cache of counterfeit medicines and fraudulent packaging materials.

Operated Via Facebook Page

The entire case originated from a Facebook page called "SK Health Care," where medicines from renowned pharmaceutical companies were being sold at half their market price. When the STF grew suspicious of this online network, the team posed as customers and placed orders for the medicines themselves. The subsequent investigation revealed that the medicines being delivered to people were not genuine. They were counterfeit drugs manufactured with extreme sophistication. The packaging was so meticulous that not only ordinary customers but also many medical traders were being deceived.

The investigation revealed that the gang was manufacturing replicas of medicines produced by Sun Pharma, Zydus, Glenmark, Mankind, Macleods, and other reputed pharmaceutical firms.

According to officials, after manufacturing the counterfeit tablets, they would affix packaging, holograms, and fake MRP labels identical to the originals before releasing them into the market.

Officials revealed that the gang's network extended across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand. Upon receiving online orders, the medicines were dispatched to various states via courier services.