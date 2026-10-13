ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Cautions People Against 'Rent A Friend' Offers On Social Media

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday cautioned people over "rent a friend" service appearing on social media, offering both personal and professional companionship.

According to the price chart shared on social media, the service claims to provide companionship for activities such as grabbing coffee, exploring the city, visiting markets, watching movies, and simply conversing. Five packages have been structured based on the duration of the engagement.

The price chart lists a fee of Rs 369 for a one-hour ‘Quick Hangout’ package, a two-hour ‘Casual Companion’ package priced at Rs 669, a four-hour ‘Half-Day Explorer’ package at Rs 1,469 and an eight-hour ‘Full-Day Adventure’ package at Rs 2,969.

This apart, a ‘Premium Social Event’ package is available for companionship at weddings, parties, and other formal events. This package requires a minimum booking of three hours at a rate of Rs 1,269 per hour.

The service price chart also stipulates a requirement for a 50 percent advance payment upon booking. Expenses related to food, beverages, tickets, and transportation must be borne separately by the customer.