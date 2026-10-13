Uttarakhand STF Cautions People Against 'Rent A Friend' Offers On Social Media
The 'rent a friend' service offers personal companionship, coffee dates, movie outings, accompanying customers to events and others at various rates.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday cautioned people over "rent a friend" service appearing on social media, offering both personal and professional companionship.
According to the price chart shared on social media, the service claims to provide companionship for activities such as grabbing coffee, exploring the city, visiting markets, watching movies, and simply conversing. Five packages have been structured based on the duration of the engagement.
The price chart lists a fee of Rs 369 for a one-hour ‘Quick Hangout’ package, a two-hour ‘Casual Companion’ package priced at Rs 669, a four-hour ‘Half-Day Explorer’ package at Rs 1,469 and an eight-hour ‘Full-Day Adventure’ package at Rs 2,969.
This apart, a ‘Premium Social Event’ package is available for companionship at weddings, parties, and other formal events. This package requires a minimum booking of three hours at a rate of Rs 1,269 per hour.
The service price chart also stipulates a requirement for a 50 percent advance payment upon booking. Expenses related to food, beverages, tickets, and transportation must be borne separately by the customer.
The Uttarakhand STF has urged people to remain cautious of suspicious online offers and verify before making any payment. "Relying on any online service without verification can be risky. Cyber fraudsters can cause financial loss by obtaining personal information and banking details through attractive offers," said SSP STF Ajay Singh.
The STF has also advised people not to make advance payments without verifying the authenticity of the online service. Additionally, individuals should avoid sharing banking-related information, OTPs, and other sensitive details with strangers.
"Anyone falling victim to cyber fraud should immediately contact the national cyber helpline number 1930. Complaints can also be registered on the national cybercrime portal, cybercrime.gov.in." the SSP added.
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