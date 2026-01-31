Uttarakhand STF Busts Major Drug Racket In Kumaon, Heroin Worth Rs 3.10 Crore Seized
Published : January 31, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Dehradun: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Kumaon Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Special Task Force (STF), in coordination with the local police, has arrested a drug smuggler and recovered heroin worth approximately Rs 3.10 crore in the international market. The accused had been on the radar of the STF and police for a long time. Investigations are underway to trace the wider drug network, while the motorcycle used in the crime has been seized.
According to officials, the STF Anti-Narcotics Kumaon Unit, along with the Kichha Kotwali police, carried out a joint operation and arrested a drug trafficker identified as Sehnawaz alias Mamu, a resident of Bareilly, from the Kichha area. The team recovered a total of 1.033 kg of heroin from his possession, estimated to be worth around Rs 3.10 crore.
During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had procured the heroin from a person known as "Bhaiya", a resident of Bareilly, and was on his way to sell it to another individual named Harjinder. Sehnawaz alias Mamu is believed to be a major heroin supplier in the Kumaon region.
Officials said the heroin supplied by the accused was in high demand among drug peddlers due to its high purity, which makes it a preferred choice in the Kumaon region. The STF Anti-Narcotics Unit had been tracking him for nearly two years.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) STF Navneet Bhullar stated that Sehnawaz regularly purchased heroin from Bhaiya in Bareilly. "Often, a delivery agent sent by Bhaiya would deliver the consignment. Although the accused did not know the delivery agent’s name, he identified him through photographs shown by the STF. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest Bhaiya and his delivery agent."
Liquor smuggler arrested in Dehradun’s Doiwala
In a separate incident, Doiwala police arrested three liquor smugglers on January 30 during a routine checking operation based on a tip-off. A suspicious loader vehicle was intercepted in the Harrawala outpost area, where a large consignment of illegal liquor was recovered.
When asked to produce valid documents for transporting the liquor, the accused failed to do so. The police seized a total of 143 cartons of illegal liquor, including 128 cartons of country-made liquor and 15 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), and arrested all three accused on the spot.
