ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Busts Major Drug Racket In Kumaon, Heroin Worth Rs 3.10 Crore Seized

Dehradun: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, the Kumaon Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Special Task Force (STF), in coordination with the local police, has arrested a drug smuggler and recovered heroin worth approximately Rs 3.10 crore in the international market. The accused had been on the radar of the STF and police for a long time. Investigations are underway to trace the wider drug network, while the motorcycle used in the crime has been seized.

According to officials, the STF Anti-Narcotics Kumaon Unit, along with the Kichha Kotwali police, carried out a joint operation and arrested a drug trafficker identified as Sehnawaz alias Mamu, a resident of Bareilly, from the Kichha area. The team recovered a total of 1.033 kg of heroin from his possession, estimated to be worth around Rs 3.10 crore.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had procured the heroin from a person known as "Bhaiya", a resident of Bareilly, and was on his way to sell it to another individual named Harjinder. Sehnawaz alias Mamu is believed to be a major heroin supplier in the Kumaon region.

Officials said the heroin supplied by the accused was in high demand among drug peddlers due to its high purity, which makes it a preferred choice in the Kumaon region. The STF Anti-Narcotics Unit had been tracking him for nearly two years.