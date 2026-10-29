Uttarakhand STF Busts Illicit Robo-Calling Network Linked To Cyber Fraud; One Held
The illegal international call centre was busted. It was found that over 45,000 fraudulent automated robo-calls were routed in just 21 days. Reports Himanshu Chauhan
Published : October 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted an illegal international call centre in the Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district.
The illicit hub, operating under the front name ‘NS Enterprises’, would allegedly facilitate massive communication fraud by bypassing standard International Long Distance (ILD) gateways to route automated “robo-calls.” "The network logged 45,453 fraudulent outgoing calls in a span of just 21 days," police said.
A robo-calling network is an automated, interconnected system of computers, software and telecommunication lines used to dial millions of phone numbers simultaneously and play pre-recorded or artificial voice messages.
Acting on a tip-off, the STF Cyber Crime Police Station along with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raided the rented commercial space and arrested Naimuddin, a resident of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly managing the operation.
"During the raid, authorities found an intricate digital layout powered by Linux-based virtual machines, FreePBX login panels, remote access software and Secure Shell (SSH) clients. Digital logs retrieved from WhatsApp Web showcased active communications regarding the acquisition of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunks, custom telecommunication cables, and high-bandwidth internet routing gear,” officials said.
Emergency technical teams successfully captured volatile system data, network event logs, and a complete RAM dump from the active computer hardware to prevent the destruction of evidence.
Inspector General of the Uttarakhand STF, Nilesh Anand Bharne, said the suspects had set up an illegitimate telecom hub using commercial-grade computers, dedicated Jio and Airtel routers, and an advanced SETU VTEP device.
"This infrastructure allowed them to manipulate telecommunication protocols, mask identities, and execute illegal bulk calling," he said.
Bharne said that investigators seized an array of physical and network hardware from the illegal facility, including four high-speed internet routers, dedicated media gateways, encrypted flash drives, and multiple mobile phones.
According to him, Naimuddin faces multiple charges under Sections 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act; and Sections 42(1) and 42(3) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
"This operation is a significant achievement amid statewide enforcement. Earlier, two more illegal telecom setups were busted with the arrest of four kingpins within the past month alone," he said.
"Cyber specialists are analysing the seized data infrastructure to trace overseas financial links and apprehend remaining network accomplices," he added.
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