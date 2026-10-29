ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Busts Illicit Robo-Calling Network Linked To Cyber Fraud; One Held

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) claimed to have busted an illegal international call centre in the Kashipur area of Udham Singh Nagar district.

The illicit hub, operating under the front name ‘NS Enterprises’, would allegedly facilitate massive communication fraud by bypassing standard International Long Distance (ILD) gateways to route automated “robo-calls.” "The network logged 45,453 fraudulent outgoing calls in a span of just 21 days," police said.

A robo-calling network is an automated, interconnected system of computers, software and telecommunication lines used to dial millions of phone numbers simultaneously and play pre-recorded or artificial voice messages.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF Cyber Crime Police Station along with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raided the rented commercial space and arrested Naimuddin, a resident of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly managing the operation.

​"During the raid, authorities found an intricate digital layout powered by Linux-based virtual machines, FreePBX login panels, remote access software and Secure Shell (SSH) clients. Digital logs retrieved from WhatsApp Web showcased active communications regarding the acquisition of Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunks, custom telecommunication cables, and high-bandwidth internet routing gear,” officials said.

Emergency technical teams successfully captured volatile system data, network event logs, and a complete RAM dump from the active computer hardware to prevent the destruction of evidence.

Inspector General of the Uttarakhand STF, Nilesh Anand Bharne, said the suspects had set up an illegitimate telecom hub using commercial-grade computers, dedicated Jio and Airtel routers, and an advanced SETU VTEP device.