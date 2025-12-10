ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Busts Rs 7.7 Million Google Review Scam Racket, Prime Accused Held In Jaipur

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested the prime accused behind a major Google review/rating scam through which she duped a Haridwar resident of Rs 7.7 million. The accused, identified as Nikki Jain, was tracked down and apprehended in Jaipur after she allegedly withdrew nearly the entire fraudulent amount from a linked bank account.

In his FIR, the victim said cybercriminals posing as executives from a reputed firm, ‘CME Group,’ contacted him via WhatsApp and offered a work-from-home job involving paid Google reviews. He was then added to a Telegram group and asked to deposit prepaid amounts to “unlock tasks” and “earn bonuses.”

The victim transferred Rs 7.7 million to multiple bank accounts and UPI IDs. He was told to pay additional charges for “credit score improvement” and “tax clearance", when he attempted to withdraw his supposed earnings. His withdrawal requests were repeatedly denied, confirming that he had been defrauded.

Cyber Crime Police traced the money trail to a Finance Bank account in Jaipur, where Rs 23,01,374 of the fraud amount had been deposited on September 17. The account belonged to Nikki Jain, who was found to have withdrawn Rs 22,90,000 soon after the transfer.