Uttarakhand STF Arrests Man Linked To Pakistani Terror Module
The accused was in contact via social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp with a terrorist identified as Shehzadi Bhatti, linked to ‘Al Bark Brigade’.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
Dehradun: A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun for alleged links with a Pakistan-based terrorist outfit and sharing sensitive information related to key installations, officials said.
The accused, identified as Vikrant Kashyap, a resident of Jhajhra in the Premnagar area, was arrested on the night of April 9 by the Special Task Force (STF) along with local police. Police said an illegal .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and a spray paint can were recovered from his possession.
According to officials, the accused was in contact via social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp with a Pakistan-based terrorist identified as Shehzadi Bhatti, linked to ‘Al Bark Brigade’, and his associate Rana. STF officials said Kashyap had allegedly been sharing videos and locations of important government buildings, police stations and other sensitive sites in Dehradun with the handler.
Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Ajay Singh said inputs were received about Pakistani handlers attempting to recruit Indian youths through social media, using them as sleeper cells for anti-national activities.
Acting on intelligence inputs and technical surveillance, the STF arrested Kashyap. During interrogation, the accused said he was influenced by social media posts related to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and came in contact with the handler, following such content online.
Officials said he was assigned multiple tasks, including making videos of key locations such as the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), police headquarters and other government buildings in Dehradun and sharing them. He was also allegedly instructed to carry out attacks using explosives and weapons, and to write “Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH)” on public places.
Vikrant wrote "TTH" with a spray paint can on the wall of a factory located in the street near Subharti Hospital in Selaqui, near the Advani Bridge, and at various locations near the Balaji Temple in Jhajhra, and shared the videos with his handlers. He also allegedly shared video footage and location details of a police outpost.
Officials said the accused was lured with promises of money and being settled abroad via Nepal and Dubai in exchange for carrying out the tasks. Inspector General (STF) Nilesh Anand Bharne said crucial data has been recovered from the accused’s mobile phone, and further legal action is being taken in coordination with other agencies.
“The arrested accused, Vikrant, also lived in Nabha, Punjab, in 2024 and 2025, where he worked as a truck body builder. He was involved in anti-national activities. He has now been found working at the behest of Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. The mobile phone recovered from him has yielded significant information, which is being investigated in collaboration with various agencies,” Bharne said.
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