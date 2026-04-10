ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Arrests Man Linked To Pakistani Terror Module

Dehradun: A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun for alleged links with a Pakistan-based terrorist outfit and sharing sensitive information related to key installations, officials said.

The accused, identified as Vikrant Kashyap, a resident of Jhajhra in the Premnagar area, was arrested on the night of April 9 by the Special Task Force (STF) along with local police. Police said an illegal .32 bore pistol, seven live cartridges and a spray paint can were recovered from his possession.

According to officials, the accused was in contact via social media platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp with a Pakistan-based terrorist identified as Shehzadi Bhatti, linked to ‘Al Bark Brigade’, and his associate Rana. STF officials said Kashyap had allegedly been sharing videos and locations of important government buildings, police stations and other sensitive sites in Dehradun with the handler.

Senior Superintendent of Police (STF) Ajay Singh said inputs were received about Pakistani handlers attempting to recruit Indian youths through social media, using them as sleeper cells for anti-national activities.

Acting on intelligence inputs and technical surveillance, the STF arrested Kashyap. During interrogation, the accused said he was influenced by social media posts related to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and came in contact with the handler, following such content online.