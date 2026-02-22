Uttarakhand STF Arrests Man For Arranging Bikes In Vikram Sharma Murder Case
Rajkumar Singh was held for funding bikes via UPI for the shooters who killed Vikram Sharma in Dehradun.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
Dehradun: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man in connection with the murder of Jharkhand gangster Vikram Sharma, who was shot dead at Silver City Mall in Dehradun on February 13.
The accused, identified as Rajkumar Singh, a resident of Bagbeda in Jamshedpur, was arrested for allegedly arranging bikes for the shooters involved in the murder. He has been brought to Dehradun on transit remand and will be produced before a local court.
Sharma was earlier targeted in broad daylight when two shooters disembarked from a motorcycle and entered the mall on foot, while an accomplice waited with a motorcycle some distance away. After carrying out the attack, the shooters fled from Dehradun towards Haridwar.
Investigations revealed that the shooters had been staying at a hotel near Haridwar railway station before the incident. They allegedly rented a scooter and a motorcycle from Haridwar to travel to Dehradun. After committing the crime, they escaped in a rented vehicle.
Senior Superintendent of STF Ajay Singh said that Rajkumar Singh used his UPI ID to make payments for the bikes booked in Haridwar. Police believe he played a key role in arranging logistics for the shooters.
Meanwhile, the two shooters are still at large, even 10 days after the murder. The police suspect Yashraj Singh, the son of a businessman named Rajkumar, to be the main conspirator behind the killing. Officials claim that Yashraj arranged money for the shooters and helped plan their escape. Police said he used to work as a railway contractor and allegedly has links to criminal networks in Jharkhand.
Uttarakhand Police teams are conducting raids in Jharkhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to trace and arrest the remaining accused. However, none of the shooters has been apprehended so far. Police said that further investigation is going on.