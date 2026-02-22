ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand STF Arrests Man For Arranging Bikes In Vikram Sharma Murder Case

Dehradun: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police has arrested a man in connection with the murder of Jharkhand gangster Vikram Sharma, who was shot dead at Silver City Mall in Dehradun on February 13.

The accused, identified as Rajkumar Singh, a resident of Bagbeda in Jamshedpur, was arrested for allegedly arranging bikes for the shooters involved in the murder. He has been brought to Dehradun on transit remand and will be produced before a local court.

Sharma was earlier targeted in broad daylight when two shooters disembarked from a motorcycle and entered the mall on foot, while an accomplice waited with a motorcycle some distance away. After carrying out the attack, the shooters fled from Dehradun towards Haridwar.

Investigations revealed that the shooters had been staying at a hotel near Haridwar railway station before the incident. They allegedly rented a scooter and a motorcycle from Haridwar to travel to Dehradun. After committing the crime, they escaped in a rented vehicle.