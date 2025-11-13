ETV Bharat / state

Digital Arrest Scam: Over Rs 9 Crore Siphoned Off, Main Accused Arrested In Bengaluru

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested the main accused in a series of digital arrest scams across the country worth over Rs 9 crore. According to police, Kiran Kumar and his associates have recently defrauded various victims, residents of Basant Vihar, Dehradun, Kaladhungi and Nainital through digital house arrest.

The gang, posing as Greater Mumbai Police officers and CBI officers, digitally arrested the victims for approximately 48 hours via WhatsApp video and voice calls. The arrested accused has filed a total of 24 complaints in various states across the country against the bank account used for the fraud. Transactions totalling over Rs 9 crore have been found in the account.

The victim, a resident of Dehradun, filed a complaint in September, stating that unknown persons, claiming to be from the Maharashtra Cybercrime Department and the CBI, had obtained the victim's ID before indulging in fraudulent transactions worth crores for money laundering.

Subsequently, to verify all of the victim's bank accounts and properties, the victim was digitally arrested for 48 hours via WhatsApp video call, and a total of Rs 59 lakh was fraudulently deposited into various accounts.