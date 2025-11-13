Digital Arrest Scam: Over Rs 9 Crore Siphoned Off, Main Accused Arrested In Bengaluru
Published : November 13, 2025 at 9:42 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested the main accused in a series of digital arrest scams across the country worth over Rs 9 crore. According to police, Kiran Kumar and his associates have recently defrauded various victims, residents of Basant Vihar, Dehradun, Kaladhungi and Nainital through digital house arrest.
The gang, posing as Greater Mumbai Police officers and CBI officers, digitally arrested the victims for approximately 48 hours via WhatsApp video and voice calls. The arrested accused has filed a total of 24 complaints in various states across the country against the bank account used for the fraud. Transactions totalling over Rs 9 crore have been found in the account.
The victim, a resident of Dehradun, filed a complaint in September, stating that unknown persons, claiming to be from the Maharashtra Cybercrime Department and the CBI, had obtained the victim's ID before indulging in fraudulent transactions worth crores for money laundering.
Subsequently, to verify all of the victim's bank accounts and properties, the victim was digitally arrested for 48 hours via WhatsApp video call, and a total of Rs 59 lakh was fraudulently deposited into various accounts.
The cyber police then obtained data from the relevant banks, service providers, and Meta to verify the bank accounts, registered mobile numbers, and WhatsApp details used in the incident. Upon examining the data, it was found that Rs 41 lakh had been transferred on August 30 to a bank account owned by Kiran Kumar, the operator of Rajeshwari GAK Enterprises Company.
His address was found to be Bengaluru. Following this, the STF team arrested the main accused, Kiran Kumar, from Bengaluru, based on sufficient evidence. Cybercrime ASP Kush Mishra said the investigation also revealed that several cases have already been registered against the accused, Kiran Kumar, at the Delhi Cyber Police Station and in other states across the country.
"More than 24 complaints have been filed across the country on the NCRB portal, alleging fraud involving this bank account totalling over Rs 9 crore. Kiran Kumar has been granted a six-day transit remand by the Bengaluru local magistrate for questioning and further investigation. He will be produced before a local court in Dehradun for further proceedings.