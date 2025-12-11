ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand State Police Complaints Authority Convicts Former IPS Officer Lokeshwar Singh In Assault Case

The bench recommended disciplinary action against the IPS officer to the Uttarakhand government's Home Department. It also directed to initiate action against him, providing him with an adequate opportunity to be heard in the case. Lokeshwar Singh resigned from the police service on October 14, 2025 after being selected for an international role for the United Nations.

On Wednesday, a bench comprising Justice NS Dhanik, Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority, members Pustak Jyoti, Ajay Joshi, Mohan Chandra, and Daya Shankar Pandey, delivered the verdict in the case. The bench found the then Superintendent of Police, Lokeshwar Singh, guilty of calling the victim to his office, stripping him naked, assaulting him, and making him sit in his office for a considerable period.

Dehradun: In a significant development, the Uttarakhand State Police Complaints Authority has convicted former IPS officer Lokeshwar Singh for assaulting a man while being posted as Superintendent of Police Pithoragarh in 2023.

Laxmi Dutt Joshi, a resident of Mangalam Garments, Old Market, Pithoragarh, had filed a complaint with the District Police Complaints Authority, Nainital, on February 8, 2023. In his complaint, Joshi alleged that on February 6, 2023, Singh, the then SP Pithoragarh along with six other police personnel assaulted him and stripped him naked inside the Superintendent of Police's office in Takana. He said he sustained serious injuries in the assault while citing medical reports and X-rays.

On April 18, 2023, the then Superintendent of Police Lokeshwar Singh submitted an affidavit stating that Laxmi Dutt Joshi was a serial criminal saying cases were registered against Joshi under the Juvenile Justice Act at Kotwali Pithoragarh, for obstructing government work and assault under the Goonda Act in Champawat, and for criminal intimidation at Kotwali Pithoragarh. He also stated that action had been taken against Joshi for disturbing the peace in connection with a land dispute with villagers. According to the SP, Joshi was summoned for questioning regarding an incident of arson involving vehicles in the Kotwali Pithoragarh area while denying assault on the man.

On May 26, 2023, Joshi submitted an affidavit stating that Singh misused his position and colluded with local political leaders to file false cases against him. All the cases are currently under trial in court, and he had not been convicted in any of them, he said.

During the hearing, which lasted approximately three years at the State Police Complaints Authority, both parties were called on separate dates to present their respective sides.