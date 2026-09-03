Uttarakhand Starts Mapping Plastic Waste Dumping Zones Using Space Technology
The state plans to use satellite and remote sensing technology to identify areas of high plastic waste accumulation to form a scientific basis for treatment
Published : September 3, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand has undertaken mapping of plastic waste dumping zones using space technology to get an accurate assessment of the areas that have developed into such zones. This is expected to help develop a future framework for dealing with the hazard of plastic waste.
The state sees a large number of visitors every year, and managing plastic waste has become a major challenge for the authorities in cities, at tourist destinations and in the higher Himalayan regions.
The Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC) plans to use satellite and remote sensing technology to identify areas of high plastic waste accumulation to form a scientific basis for treatment, cleaning and management of such waste, besides drawing future plans for sensitive areas.
It is being pointed out that transporting waste from one place to another and disposing it off scientifically in the mountainous terrain is more difficult than in the plains.
According to a Central Pollution Control Board's report for 2021-22, Uttarakhand's estimated plastic waste generation was 44,924.71 tonnes per year, an average of approximately 123 tonnes per day. This gives an idea of the scale of plastic waste generated in the small hill state. The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board had put the figure for 2020-21 at 18,647.75 tonnes. Thus, the figure reported in 2021-22 more than doubled in a single year.
These figures were mentioned during a hearing in the Uttarakhand High Court in 2023. The Court considered the management of plastic waste in hilly and remote areas a major challenge and noted that in the hilly areas, plastic waste accumulates in pits, drains, slopes and around rivers and streams, making it difficult to remove.
USAC Director Durgesh Pant disclosed, "A map of plastic-based dumping zones is being prepared in various districts of the state. Once completed, the mapping will help identify areas that are vulnerable to plastic waste."
He said the project's unique focus will be more than just identifying dumping sites. Once the map is complete, it will also reveal which areas are accumulating the most plastic waste and are under greater pressure due to tourism or pilgrimage, along with the locations that will require special management in the future.
Based on the mapping, relevant departments will be able to determine where regular cleanup campaigns are needed, where waste collection systems need to be strengthened, where plastic management units or recovery systems are needed and in which areas special awareness campaigns are necessary for tourists and locals.
This project will not only be limited to creating a picture of existing plastic dumping but can also serve as a base map for future plastic waste management plans.
The plastic problem in Uttarakhand isn't limited to urban areas since a large number of tourists and pilgrims also visit the rural parts. According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, Dehradun alone received 64.92 lakh visitors in 2024, while Rishikesh received 96.9 lakh, Mussoorie 21.35 lakh and Kedarnath 16.54 lakh. With such a high tourist traffic, the collection and disposal of used plastic packaging, bottles, food wrappers and other plastic products becomes a significant challenge, especially on routes where regular waste collection and transportation are difficult.
The challenge is no longer limited to cities and roadsides. Sushant Patnaik, Chief Conservator of Forests (Environment) with the Forest Department, said, "The presence of plastic is also visible in the higher Himalayan regions. Tourists and trekking activities have raised concerns about plastic reaching high altitude areas and meadows."
The higher Himalayas are considered particularly vulnerable to plastic contamination due to their extremely fragile environmental conditions. Since removing waste from these areas is difficult, the government is focusing on developing a plan to make these areas plastic-free.
There are initiatives already in place for managing plastic waste. The central Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) guidelines provide for the establishment of Plastic Waste Management Units at the block level and the delivery of plastic collected from villages to these centres. These units can be equipped to separate plastic and send it for further recycling or other uses.
In such a situation, USAC's proposed mapping could be useful in providing scientific locations for these systems. For example, if a tourist route or river valley consistently sees accumulations of plastic waste, the relevant department could prioritise the establishment of a collection centre, transportation system or regular cleaning plan in that area.
The state also has registered recycling units to manage plastic waste in places like Haridwar and Roorkee. Experts point out that simply banning plastic does not solve the problem, and the state requires integrated planning at all levels, from waste location, quantity, collection, transportation, recycling and final disposal.
A ban on single-use plastics is already in effect in the state. According to a central report, in 2021-22, there were 41 plastic manufacturing/recycling units, one compostable plastic unit and 24 multilayer plastic manufacturing units in the state.
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