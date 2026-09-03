ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Starts Mapping Plastic Waste Dumping Zones Using Space Technology

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has undertaken mapping of plastic waste dumping zones using space technology to get an accurate assessment of the areas that have developed into such zones. This is expected to help develop a future framework for dealing with the hazard of plastic waste.

The state sees a large number of visitors every year, and managing plastic waste has become a major challenge for the authorities in cities, at tourist destinations and in the higher Himalayan regions.

The Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC) plans to use satellite and remote sensing technology to identify areas of high plastic waste accumulation to form a scientific basis for treatment, cleaning and management of such waste, besides drawing future plans for sensitive areas.

It is being pointed out that transporting waste from one place to another and disposing it off scientifically in the mountainous terrain is more difficult than in the plains.

According to a Central Pollution Control Board's report for 2021-22, Uttarakhand's estimated plastic waste generation was 44,924.71 tonnes per year, an average of approximately 123 tonnes per day. This gives an idea of ​​the scale of plastic waste generated in the small hill state. The Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board had put the figure for 2020-21 at 18,647.75 tonnes. Thus, the figure reported in 2021-22 more than doubled in a single year.

These figures were mentioned during a hearing in the Uttarakhand High Court in 2023. The Court considered the management of plastic waste in hilly and remote areas a major challenge and noted that in the hilly areas, plastic waste accumulates in pits, drains, slopes and around rivers and streams, making it difficult to remove.

USAC Director Durgesh Pant disclosed, "A map of plastic-based dumping zones is being prepared in various districts of the state. Once completed, the mapping will help identify areas that are vulnerable to plastic waste."

He said the project's unique focus will be more than just identifying dumping sites. Once the map is complete, it will also reveal which areas are accumulating the most plastic waste and are under greater pressure due to tourism or pilgrimage, along with the locations that will require special management in the future.

Based on the mapping, relevant departments will be able to determine where regular cleanup campaigns are needed, where waste collection systems need to be strengthened, where plastic management units or recovery systems are needed and in which areas special awareness campaigns are necessary for tourists and locals.