ETV Bharat / state

'Taking Uttarakhand Assembly To Bhararisain Has Had Positive Impact On The Area', Speaker Ritu Khanduri

Gairsain: Holding of Uttarakhand Assembly session in Bhararisain of Gairsain is a step towards addressing the aspirations of the mountainous areas of the state. The government is in the process of developing the area by providing the required infrastructure so that the people in the hills no longer feed the need to emigrate to the plains. The Budget session of the Assembly is the primary session held in the summer capital along with occasional Monsoon session.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri told ETV Bharat, "When I first visited Bhararisain, I felt there were many possibilities that could be explored. Work could be done at many levels to develop Bhararisain into a systematic and efficient summer capital so that better arrangements could be made for the functioning of the Assembly."

She explained that over the last four and a half years, several infrastructural developments have been made here. "These include strengthening internet connectivity, construction of separate buildings for officers and staff, improved road infrastructure, and other essential amenities. Furthermore, care has been taken to ensure that the natural beauty of the area is not harmed. The work has been planned in a manner that keeps the grandeur and natural character of the campus in mind," she underlined.

Talking about the challenges of infrastructure development in a difficult terrain like Bhararisain, Ritu said that people living in the mountains are accustomed to difficult conditions.

"Working here shouldn't be seen as a major challenge. However, the weather does sometimes pose a challenge. Conditions like rain and snowfall sometimes hinder work but despite this, development has been carried out continuously with patience and hard work," she said.

She said the people visiting Bhararisain experience a different kind of energy. She said the vision with which the state was created is visible here. Mountains, rivers, streams, fields, forests and villages can be seen together here. All the hues of weather can be experienced here together.

Ritu said, "There was a time when there were frequent reports of migration from the mountains, and people were moving to the plains for better facilities. However, the Assembly is one such government institution that has moved from the plains to the mountains. The Assembly staff and officials are present in Bhararisain year-round. This not only ensures better maintenance of the complex but also allows for continuous upgrades."