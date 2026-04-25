ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Shopkeeper Demands Rs 30 Lakh For 5-Year Forced Unemployment After Demolition

According to sources, Rajneesh Mittal owned a shop, offering photocopying and similar services on a road adjacent to Tehsil Chowk in Dehradun. On January 31, 2011, his shop—along with 19 others—was demolished during the intersection widening project. These shops had been constructed on government land. Subsequently, 14 of the shopkeepers were allotted space by shifting the boundary wall of the old Tehsil building further back. However, Mittal was left out, despite being a shopkeeper registered with the Municipal Corporation.

He has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, which has recommended an inquiry into the matter and has sent a copy of its order to the state chief secretary.

Dehradun: A shopkeeper in Uttarakhand, who had lost his shop due to a road intersection widening project, has demanded compensation of Rs 30 lakh, alleging that a government department kept him unemployed for five years and six months.

Distressed by this situation, Rajneesh Mittal filed a petition in the Nainital High Court and also approached various authorities, including the Governor and the chief secretary. Following inquiries and actions taken at various levels, an attempt was made to accommodate him by dividing a single shop into two sections and allotting him one of them. When Mittal declined this offer, a shop was finally allotted to him in the Rajiv Gandhi Multipurpose Complex in 2016. However, the matter did not end there.

Accusing the system of deliberate negligence, Mittal demanded compensation of Rs 30 lakh, citing the five years and six months of unemployment he had endured. After engaging in correspondence at various administrative levels, he approached the Human Rights Commission and lodged a formal complaint. While hearing the complaint, Commission member Girdhar Singh Dharmshaktu sought a detailed report from the District Administration. When, despite repeated directives, the administration merely reiterated the points already stated in the complaint instead of submitting a proper report, the Commission issued a formal order.

"This constitutes a disregard for the order, as there is evident foot-dragging in submitting the report regarding the demand for compensation. It appears that the administration has nothing to say on the matter. Consequently, it is recommended that the chief secretary conduct an inquiry into the allegations raised by the complainant and take a decision regarding the provision of relief to them,” Dharmshaktu said.