ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Shocker: No Road, 82-Year-Old Woman Carried To Hospital In 'Doli'

Villagers carrying an elderly woman on a doli ( ETV Bharat )

Pithoragarh: In an incident that highlights the plight of the residents of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district due to lack of road connectivity to their villages, an 82-year-old woman had to be carried on a doli (makeshift stretcher) for nearly 18 kilometres to reach the main road, from where she was transported to a hospital in a vehicle.

According to reports, the elderly woman from Kanar village in Bangapani area of ​​Pithoragarh, suffered a right leg fracture from falling in her courtyard three days ago. As the woman groaned in pain, her family and fellow villagers faced the daunting challenge of getting her to a hospital. Since the village lacks road connectivity, ambulance could not reach her so the only option was to somehow take her to the hospital.

Summoning courage, the villagers decided to carry the woman in a doli on Sunday. Taking turns, they carried the woman across 18 kilometres over the rugged terrain till they reached the main road. From there, she was taken by vehicle to the district hospital for treatment. An X-ray at the hospital confirmed a fracture in her right leg. "An X-ray has confirmed a fracture in the elderly woman’s right leg. She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital," Dr Varsha, District Hospital, Pithoragarh. Villagers Ramesh Bisht, Jaggu Bisht, Kedar Bisht, and Govind Singh said that the elderly woman would not have been carried on a doli had there been a road connectivity to their village. If her condition was critical, the consequences would have been dire, they said.