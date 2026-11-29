Uttarakhand Shocker: No Road, 82-Year-Old Woman Carried To Hospital In 'Doli'
The elderly woman fractured her leg after falling in her courtyard. Despite repeated requests to district administration, nothing was arranged to take her to hospital.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Pithoragarh: In an incident that highlights the plight of the residents of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district due to lack of road connectivity to their villages, an 82-year-old woman had to be carried on a doli (makeshift stretcher) for nearly 18 kilometres to reach the main road, from where she was transported to a hospital in a vehicle.
According to reports, the elderly woman from Kanar village in Bangapani area of Pithoragarh, suffered a right leg fracture from falling in her courtyard three days ago. As the woman groaned in pain, her family and fellow villagers faced the daunting challenge of getting her to a hospital. Since the village lacks road connectivity, ambulance could not reach her so the only option was to somehow take her to the hospital.
Summoning courage, the villagers decided to carry the woman in a doli on Sunday. Taking turns, they carried the woman across 18 kilometres over the rugged terrain till they reached the main road.
From there, she was taken by vehicle to the district hospital for treatment. An X-ray at the hospital confirmed a fracture in her right leg. "An X-ray has confirmed a fracture in the elderly woman’s right leg. She is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital," Dr Varsha, District Hospital, Pithoragarh.
Villagers Ramesh Bisht, Jaggu Bisht, Kedar Bisht, and Govind Singh said that the elderly woman would not have been carried on a doli had there been a road connectivity to their village. If her condition was critical, the consequences would have been dire, they said.
"We had urged the administration for a helicopter to transport the woman but it was not arranged. Had it been some politician then something or the other would have been arranged to take the patient to the hospital. But since we are common people, we are always ignored," a villager complained.
The incident questions the government's frequent claims of extending road connectivity to every village and providing better healthcare facilities.
According to the villagers, around 25 days ago, the elderly woman’s son had also suffered a fall, which resulted in his death. If there had there been a road, his life might have been saved, they said, adding that they have been demanding construction of a road from Bharam to Kanar for a long time.
Earlier, villagers from Kanar had staged a 13-day protest at the Pithoragarh district headquarters, demanding construction of a road in the area. On November 23, the administration had given assurances that the road would be built very soon; however, work has not commenced yet. Officials said the matter is currently stalled due to issues regarding forest clearance.
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