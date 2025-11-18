ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand | 21-Year-Old Shivani Rana Becomes Youngest Unopposed Village Head In Tehri

Tehri: The Dhargaon Gram Sabha of Bhilang Patti in the Bhilangana development block has elected 21-year-old Shivani Rana as the village head, and that too unopposed. With this, Shivani has become the youngest person to hold the post of village head in the Tehri district.

This decision is the result of strong community support and trust that had been building over the past year. During the Uttarakhand three-tier Panchayat elections in 2025, Shivani had filed her nomination for the position. However, her nomination was rejected because she was three months short of the minimum required age of 21 years. Born on October 16, 2004, she had to wait until October 16, 2025, to become eligible for the post.

Even at that time, the villagers had openly declared that Shivani would be their chosen leader once she turned 21. They made it clear that, irrespective of category changes in future elections, their support would remain with her. This strong backing from the community left no room for any other candidate to step forward during the by-election. As a result, Shivani was elected unopposed after only one nomination was filed.

The village head's post was reserved for OBC women, and Shivani had already earned the confidence of the villagers well before the nomination day.