Uttarakhand | 21-Year-Old Shivani Rana Becomes Youngest Unopposed Village Head In Tehri
Villagers unanimously supported Shivani, whose earlier nomination was rejected due to age. After turning 21, she became the only candidate and won unopposed.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Tehri: The Dhargaon Gram Sabha of Bhilang Patti in the Bhilangana development block has elected 21-year-old Shivani Rana as the village head, and that too unopposed. With this, Shivani has become the youngest person to hold the post of village head in the Tehri district.
This decision is the result of strong community support and trust that had been building over the past year. During the Uttarakhand three-tier Panchayat elections in 2025, Shivani had filed her nomination for the position. However, her nomination was rejected because she was three months short of the minimum required age of 21 years. Born on October 16, 2004, she had to wait until October 16, 2025, to become eligible for the post.
Even at that time, the villagers had openly declared that Shivani would be their chosen leader once she turned 21. They made it clear that, irrespective of category changes in future elections, their support would remain with her. This strong backing from the community left no room for any other candidate to step forward during the by-election. As a result, Shivani was elected unopposed after only one nomination was filed.
The village head's post was reserved for OBC women, and Shivani had already earned the confidence of the villagers well before the nomination day.
Shivani completed her B.Sc. from HNB Garhwal Ventral University, Srinagar Campur, in 2024. She has been actively involved in student issues, creative activities, and social work, which further strengthened her bond with the community. After her election, Shivani said she plans to continue her education through an open university so she can balance her duties as village head while pursuing higher studies.
When asked about her elder sister, who could have contested, Shivani said that the villagers wanted someone who could fully devote time to the responsibilities of the post. She said that her sister is still studying, and therefore, the villagers felt Shivani was the right choice.
Dhargaon Gram Sabha is a small village that has been facing the challenge of migration for several years. With a young leader like Shivani at the helm, villagers hope that her leadership will bring new ideas and help push forward the development of the Panchayat.
