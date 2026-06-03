ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Set To Approve Comprehensive eV Policy, Includes Registration Fee, Road Tax Exemptions

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is about to legislate a new electric vehicle (eV) policy, aimed at promoting eVs in the state. A decision has been taken to provide the public with substantial subsidies on eVs and exemptions on registration fees and road taxes, while also making provisions for additional incentives specifically for women. It is anticipated that the 'Uttarakhand Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026' will receive approval during the upcoming Cabinet meeting.

Transport Minister Pradeep Batra said the world is currently facing a crisis due to the war in West Asia. Because of this, an Electric Vehicle Policy is set to be implemented in Uttarakhand very soon; a proposal for which will soon be placed before the Cabinet.

The policy includes provisions for subsidies covering both the purchase of eVs, and the establishment of industries related to the eV ecosystem, including charging stations. As a result, the 'Uttarakhand Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026' also aims at expanding the network of charging stations, fostering research, design, innovation, education, and skill development within the eV sector.

The state government has also issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at conserving energy resources, which specifically encourages the use of public transportation. As a result, the Transport Department is placing a strong emphasis on the deployment of eV buses.

The policy is expected to remain in force until March 31, 2029, with an evaluation scheduled to be conducted two years after its implementation, to assess its outcomes, review claims for incentives, analyse its economic impact, and identify any necessary improvements.

Key Objectives Of Uttarakhand eV Policy