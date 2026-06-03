Uttarakhand Set To Approve Comprehensive eV Policy, Includes Registration Fee, Road Tax Exemptions
Policy covers establishment of eV industries, charging stations, public transport adoption, incentives for women; aims to make state a leader by 2030, reports Rohit Soni.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is about to legislate a new electric vehicle (eV) policy, aimed at promoting eVs in the state. A decision has been taken to provide the public with substantial subsidies on eVs and exemptions on registration fees and road taxes, while also making provisions for additional incentives specifically for women. It is anticipated that the 'Uttarakhand Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026' will receive approval during the upcoming Cabinet meeting.
Transport Minister Pradeep Batra said the world is currently facing a crisis due to the war in West Asia. Because of this, an Electric Vehicle Policy is set to be implemented in Uttarakhand very soon; a proposal for which will soon be placed before the Cabinet.
The policy includes provisions for subsidies covering both the purchase of eVs, and the establishment of industries related to the eV ecosystem, including charging stations. As a result, the 'Uttarakhand Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026' also aims at expanding the network of charging stations, fostering research, design, innovation, education, and skill development within the eV sector.
The state government has also issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at conserving energy resources, which specifically encourages the use of public transportation. As a result, the Transport Department is placing a strong emphasis on the deployment of eV buses.
The policy is expected to remain in force until March 31, 2029, with an evaluation scheduled to be conducted two years after its implementation, to assess its outcomes, review claims for incentives, analyse its economic impact, and identify any necessary improvements.
Key Objectives Of Uttarakhand eV Policy
- To establish Uttarakhand as India's most eV-friendly hill state by promoting the rapid adoption of electric vehicles across all vehicle categories.
- To place special emphasis on major market segments such as two-wheelers, public transportation, commercial four-wheelers, and last-mile logistics.
- To develop a safe, reliable, accessible, and affordable eV charging infrastructure across the entire state. To safeguard and enhance existing employment opportunities generated by the automotive sector, the objective is to increase investment in eV manufacturing, battery production, charging infrastructure, and allied industries.
- To develop a skilled workforce in the fields of eV assembly, repair and maintenance, battery recycling, charging infrastructure, design, and innovation.
- To reduce the state's dependence on fossil fuels, improve air quality (AQI), and contribute to India's carbon-neutral target by 2070.
- To leverage eVs to promote eco-friendly tourism in Uttarakhand — specifically at tourist destinations, pilgrimage routes, national parks, and similar sites — through the use of eVs.
- To conduct awareness campaigns aimed at educating citizens about the benefits of eVs, including cost savings, environmental impact, and health advantages.
Under the policy, the state government has also outlined a vision for the year 2030, by which time, it envisions that the state will emerge as India's leading hill state in terms of both eV adoption and manufacturing. The goal is to ensure that by 2030, one out of every five new vehicles registered within the state is an eV.
The policy also aims to develop an ecosystem by attracting investments ranging from Rs 5,000-7,000 crore into the state's eV manufacturing and ancillary sectors, creating employment opportunities for approximately 6,000-12,000 people. The plan also includes establishing charging stations at intervals of every 50 km along national and state highways.
Potential Incentives For eVs, Charging Stations
Incentives for the purchase of eVs will be provided on a "first-come, first-served" basis.
- 100 per cent exemption on vehicle registration fees, road taxes for eV purchases
- Likely incentives covering fixed capital investment for charging stations: up to 80 per cent for the plains, up to 90 per cent for hilly areas
- Incentives for charging plugs: Up to Rs 10 lakh per charging plug for first 200 plugs with power output exceeding 14 kW; up to Rs 25 lakh per plug for first 20 plugs with output exceeding 120 kW
Additional Transport Commissioner Sanat Kumar Singh said the eV policy was initially drafted by the Transport Department. But, it was deemed necessary to involve the Industries Department as well, after which, the government decided that instead of drafting separate policies, both departments should collaborate to formulate a single, unified policy for the state.
As a result, the responsibility for drafting the policy was entrusted to the Industries Department last year. Upon completion, the draft was forwarded to the Finance Department, which sought inputs and observations from the Transport Department.
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