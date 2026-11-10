Uttarakhand: Senior PCS Officer Opts For VRS, Cites Inability To Provide Jobs Matching Qualifications
Forty-seven-year-old Uttam Kumar served as a District Employment Officer in various districts across the state in his 22-year-long career.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:32 PM IST
Haridwar: Expressing “regret for not being able to provide the youth with employment opportunities that match their qualifications”, 47-year-old senior PCS officer Uttam Kumar has opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) after 22 years of service. He had submitted his request for VRS in May, and it was accepted on November 9 — coinciding with the state’s Foundation Day.
Kumar had served as a District Employment Officer in various districts across the state, including Haridwar. Following his departure, he shared his sentiments regarding the current employment system in a post on Facebook.
In his Facebook post, Kumar wrote: "I feel a profound sense of regret for not being able to provide the youth with employment opportunities that match their qualifications. If we cannot provide jobs to the youth, what is the justification for continuing as an Employment Officer? This decision will give me the courage to move toward new paths and new destinations."
A resident of Haridwar city, Kumar had worked extensively as a District Employment Officer, organising job fairs, providing career counselling, and facilitating various employment-related initiatives for the youth. Given this background, his decision to take VRS — and his public expression of frustration regarding the employment system — is considered significant.
His move has reignited the debate on employment within the state, particularly at a time when the government claims to be promoting job creation and self-employment opportunities for the youth.
While there is no clarity about what he intends to do next, there is speculation that he may enter politics. His resignation, coming just ahead of the Assembly elections, has taken many by surprise. His last designation was Employment Officer in the Department of Employment in Lansdowne, Pauri Garhwal district.
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