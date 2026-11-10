ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Senior PCS Officer Opts For VRS, Cites Inability To Provide Jobs Matching Qualifications

PCS officer Uttam Kumar ( Credit: Facebook account )

Haridwar: Expressing “regret for not being able to provide the youth with employment opportunities that match their qualifications”, 47-year-old senior PCS officer Uttam Kumar has opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) after 22 years of service. He had submitted his request for VRS in May, and it was accepted on November 9 — coinciding with the state’s Foundation Day.

Kumar had served as a District Employment Officer in various districts across the state, including Haridwar. Following his departure, he shared his sentiments regarding the current employment system in a post on Facebook.