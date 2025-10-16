ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Sees Rise In Elephant Calves; Adult Population Declines

Dehradun: The maiden DNA-based elephant census in Uttarakhand has thrown up two different pictures for Uttarakhand. While it reflects a decline in the number of adult jumbos, the number of young pachyderms has been on the rise.

Although Uttarakhand has the highest number of elephants in North India, the data indicate a significant decrease in their population compared to previous records. A total of 1,792 elephants have been recorded against 2,026.

Explaining the trend, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Sameer Sinha said the decline cannot be compared to previous censuses. "This is the first DNA-based census. It also needs to be considered how much area was covered, and how successful the counting team was in collecting elephant DNA," he added.