ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Sees A Spurt In Instances Of Man-Animal Conflict

Dehradun: Uttarakhand has been witnessing a spurt in instances of man-animal conflict. The movement of wild animals from the cold mountains at the onset of winters to other places has raised public concern. There have been instances of bears and leopards entering homes in some of the hill districts, while elephants have been making forays into human habitats in the plains.

There have been repeated attacks on humans by leopards in Pauri Garhwal, with children not being safe even in their courtyards. In Chamoli, it is the menace of bears that is becoming a problem for livestock herders. Bears are said to be escaping the forests and entering cow shelters to kill cattle. In Haridwar, herds of elephants are once again moving into residential areas, temple complexes and areas adjoining the city. The numerous incidents reported in the past few days indicate that the man-animal conflict is widespread.

People airing concerns over animal attacks in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The terror of leopards is palpable in Pauri Garhwal district that has witnessed 15 incidents of attacks by the wild cat in the villages within a radius of approximately 15 km from the district headquarters in the last year. Twelve people have lost their lives in these attacks.

The frequent attacks have created an atmosphere of fear among the villagers. The situation is such that the people are afraid to leave their children alone even on the paths and in the courtyards of their homes.

On Tuesday evening, a leopard attacked five-year-old Aarushi, who was playing in the courtyard of her house in Vajli village of Khandusan area. The girl was carried away into the bushes. Her body was later recovered some distance away from the house. This incident has sent shock waves across the area.

Angry villagers gheraoed the local legislator Rajkumar Pori. Their outburst was such that he did not come out of his vehicle for some time. The people were seeking action from the Forest Department to ensure their safety, saying that the leopard attacks have been rising consistently.

Villagers injured In animal attack (ETV Bharat)

An elderly woman climbed onto the hood of his vehicle and shouted slogans against Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal and the district administration. The standoff lasted for about two hours, during which people resorted to slogan shouting till late at night.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Garhwal Division, Mahatim Yadav said, "A Department team has been sent to the scene, and higher officials have been informed of the incident. A proposal has been sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden to declare the leopard a man-eater. The Forest Department is monitoring the leopard's activities in the area and taking necessary action."

Another leopard attack on a girl has also been reported from the Kotdwar area of the district. The girl’s mother courageously rescued her from the leopard's clutches. These frequent incidents have raised the question of whether existing arrangements for the safety of children, women and the elderly in hilly villages are adequate.

Elephant movement in Haridwar

Amidst leopard and bear attacks in the mountains, the movement of elephants in the plains of Haridwar district has also become a matter of concern. Pachyderms approaching populated areas in Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Haridwar Forest Division is not uncommon. However, during the festive season, when people are away from home, incidents of elephants venturing into residential areas have become common. On November 2, people were terrified when an elephant reached the road ahead of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Stadium and stood at the roundabout.

Subsequently, on November 3, a herd of four elephants entered the Khakir Baba temple complex in the Laldhang area at around 10 PM. The same day, another elephant was seen roaming on Haridwar-Laksar road.