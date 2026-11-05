Uttarakhand Sees A Spurt In Instances Of Man-Animal Conflict
Leopards, bears and elephants are constantly posing a threat to human life as they make forays into settlements, reports Kirankant Sharma
Published : November 5, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand has been witnessing a spurt in instances of man-animal conflict. The movement of wild animals from the cold mountains at the onset of winters to other places has raised public concern. There have been instances of bears and leopards entering homes in some of the hill districts, while elephants have been making forays into human habitats in the plains.
Leopard attacks in Pauri
There have been repeated attacks on humans by leopards in Pauri Garhwal, with children not being safe even in their courtyards. In Chamoli, it is the menace of bears that is becoming a problem for livestock herders. Bears are said to be escaping the forests and entering cow shelters to kill cattle. In Haridwar, herds of elephants are once again moving into residential areas, temple complexes and areas adjoining the city. The numerous incidents reported in the past few days indicate that the man-animal conflict is widespread.
The terror of leopards is palpable in Pauri Garhwal district that has witnessed 15 incidents of attacks by the wild cat in the villages within a radius of approximately 15 km from the district headquarters in the last year. Twelve people have lost their lives in these attacks.
The frequent attacks have created an atmosphere of fear among the villagers. The situation is such that the people are afraid to leave their children alone even on the paths and in the courtyards of their homes.
On Tuesday evening, a leopard attacked five-year-old Aarushi, who was playing in the courtyard of her house in Vajli village of Khandusan area. The girl was carried away into the bushes. Her body was later recovered some distance away from the house. This incident has sent shock waves across the area.
Angry villagers gheraoed the local legislator Rajkumar Pori. Their outburst was such that he did not come out of his vehicle for some time. The people were seeking action from the Forest Department to ensure their safety, saying that the leopard attacks have been rising consistently.
An elderly woman climbed onto the hood of his vehicle and shouted slogans against Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal and the district administration. The standoff lasted for about two hours, during which people resorted to slogan shouting till late at night.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Garhwal Division, Mahatim Yadav said, "A Department team has been sent to the scene, and higher officials have been informed of the incident. A proposal has been sent to the Chief Wildlife Warden to declare the leopard a man-eater. The Forest Department is monitoring the leopard's activities in the area and taking necessary action."
Another leopard attack on a girl has also been reported from the Kotdwar area of the district. The girl’s mother courageously rescued her from the leopard's clutches. These frequent incidents have raised the question of whether existing arrangements for the safety of children, women and the elderly in hilly villages are adequate.
Elephant movement in Haridwar
Amidst leopard and bear attacks in the mountains, the movement of elephants in the plains of Haridwar district has also become a matter of concern. Pachyderms approaching populated areas in Rajaji Tiger Reserve and the Haridwar Forest Division is not uncommon. However, during the festive season, when people are away from home, incidents of elephants venturing into residential areas have become common. On November 2, people were terrified when an elephant reached the road ahead of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Stadium and stood at the roundabout.
Subsequently, on November 3, a herd of four elephants entered the Khakir Baba temple complex in the Laldhang area at around 10 PM. The same day, another elephant was seen roaming on Haridwar-Laksar road.
Swapnil Anirudh, DFO of Haridwar Division, said, "There are around 16 to 17 elephants that roam the populated areas. The Department is identifying the elephants leading these herds. Under the plan, six identified elephants will be fitted with radio collars to provide information on their movements and alert the Forest Department team in time if they move toward populated areas."
Anirudh stated that World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) cooperation is being sought in this work. There is a proposal to deploy 75 ‘Haathi Mitras’ (elephant friends) to prevent human-elephant conflict.
Bears keep people on tenterhooks in Chamoli
Meanwhile, it is the bears that are keeping the people on tenterhooks in Chamoli district. They are targeting cow shelters in the Chandrashila belt of Pokhari block. In the recent incidents reported from Aeroli Bhikona and Bangthal villages, bears broke the roofs and doors of cow shelters and attacked the cattle tied inside. On November 2, a bear broke the roof of a cow shelter and attacked two bulls in Aeroli village of Nandasain area, killing a bull while injuring another.
On the same day, a bear entered Darshan Singh's cowshed in Bhikona village and killed a bull. Earlier, a bear had entered a cowshed in Bangthal village, killing one bull and injuring another. Similar incidents have occurred in several villages in the area, including Dungar, Kandai Chandrashila, Jaurasi and Kimotha.
The villagers say that animal rearing is a key source of their livelihood and the deaths of cattle are causing significant financial losses to their families.
Last year, approximately 40 cattle were killed in wildlife attacks. The Forest Department reports that 15 cattle have been killed this year till now. Bear activity has been reported to be high in the Jyotirmath, Pokhari and Dasoli areas.
Rajat Suman, the DFO of Kedarnath Wildlife Division, said, "Bears are omnivorous creatures. Their diet includes fruits, roots, grass, insects, small mammals and meat. The Department is planning to study bear behaviour and movements as well as monitor them using radio collars. Drones have also been used in the Bhikona area to locate bears and identify their potential habitats."
On September 3, two women who had gone to collect grass in the forest in Sideli Tok of Nel village in Chamoli died after falling into a ravine while trying to escape a bear. In December 2025, two students were injured when a bear entered the Government Higher Primary School in Harishankar.
Plans to set up Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation and Management Committees
Given the severity of man-animal conflict, the Uttarakhand government has decided to recognise the problem as a disaster and establish Human-Wildlife Conflict Mitigation and Management Committees at the district level.
Meanwhile, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal disclosed that any animal or human death anywhere in Uttarakhand is a matter of serious concern for the government. “We are continuously taking effective steps to prevent such incidents in the mountains as well as the plains. I am continuously talking to officials about the incidents in Pauri,” he said.
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