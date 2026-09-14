ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Second Phase Of Adi Kailash Yatra In Pithoragarh Postponed Until September 20

Pithoragarh: The second phase of the Adi Kailash pilgrimage in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district has been postponed until September 20 due to adverse weather conditions and road closures, officials said on Monday. The second phase of the yatra was scheduled to begin on September 15.

Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashish Joshi stated that the issuance of 'Inner Line Permits' for pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash would commence on September 20, though this remains a tentative date.

He added that 'Inner Line Permits' for the second phase of the pilgrimage would be issued from September 20, provided weather and travel conditions in the region remain favourable. An 'Inner Line Permit' is an official travel document that allows Indian citizens to enter or stay in certain protected and restricted areas of various states for a limited period.

According to the official, the start date for the second phase was deferred because the Bailey bridge near Kulagad on the Dharchula-Gunji route was washed away for the second time in two weeks. Joshi said, "The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has begun reconstructing the bridge, while the Army has prepared an alternative route to access the high-altitude valleys.”