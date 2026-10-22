Uttarakhand SDRF First In The Country To Receive ISO 9001:2015 Certification
An audit by BIS at the battalion's headquarters in Jolly Grant covered administrative systems, personnel training, resource management, documentation, quality management, and compliance with SOPs.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Dehradun: In a significant milestone, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Uttarakhand has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, making it the first in the country to get the recognition, an official said.
The honour reflects the SDRF's systematic operational approach, discipline, adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), and commitment to quality. Given that Uttarakhand is highly prone to disasters, the SDRF's role is becoming increasingly vital, and the certification will further enhance its preparedness and operational efficiency, he added.
During an audit by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at the SDRF battalion headquarters in Jolly Grant from September 23 to 25, Vishnu Gupta — a former scientist and deputy director general of BIS — inspected various branches of the force and operational procedures in the presence of Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.
The audit covered administrative systems, personnel training, resource management, documentation, quality management, and compliance with SoPs. Following the evaluation, the SDRF was awarded the certification on October 8.
Uttarakhand frequently faces crises such as earthquakes, landslides, extreme rainfall, cloudbursts, floods, avalanches, and road accidents. Conducting relief and rescue operations in the rugged and mountainous terrain often presents significant challenges. In such circumstances, more than 40 SDRF teams remain on standby 24 hours a day across the state for relief and rescue operations.
The core functions of the SDRF include rescuing people trapped during disasters, conducting search and rescue operations in rivers and streams, reaching inaccessible terrain, and providing aid to the injured. Such operations require well-trained personnel, the availability of appropriate equipment, and the ability to make timely decisions. The ISO certification will help ensure that these systems meet established standards and facilitate continuous improvement in operational processes.
Beyond rescue operations, the SDRF also plays a crucial role during the Char Dham Yatra and trekking expeditions. Its responsibilities extend well beyond natural disasters to assisting pilgrims on challenging paths during the Char Dham Yatra, rescuing trekkers stranded in high-altitude regions, and providing emergency relief during mountaineering expeditions.
Furthermore, SDRF is also deployed during religious events, river rafting activities, and adventure tourism. Uttarakhand attracts a large number of pilgrims and tourists every year. Consequently, handling any emergency requires well-trained personnel, modern equipment, and effective coordination among various agencies. The implementation of a quality management system is expected to make these preparations more systematic.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated the officers and personnel of SDRF for the certification. Describing this as a proud achievement for Uttarakhand, he said it reflects the force's operational efficiency, discipline, and commitment to quality in the field of disaster management. He exuded confidence that the SDRF will continue to serve with the same level of promptness and dedication.
Under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth and Inspector General of Police (SDRF) Yogendra Singh Rawat, and led by Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi, efforts are underway to strengthen the force's operational procedures, training, resource management, and rescue protocols.
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