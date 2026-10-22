ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand SDRF First In The Country To Receive ISO 9001:2015 Certification

More than 40 SDRF teams remain on standby 24 hours a day across the state for relief and rescue operations. ( IANS )

Dehradun: In a significant milestone, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Uttarakhand has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System certification, making it the first in the country to get the recognition, an official said.

The honour reflects the SDRF's systematic operational approach, discipline, adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), and commitment to quality. Given that Uttarakhand is highly prone to disasters, the SDRF's role is becoming increasingly vital, and the certification will further enhance its preparedness and operational efficiency, he added.

During an audit by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) at the SDRF battalion headquarters in Jolly Grant from September 23 to 25, Vishnu Gupta — a former scientist and deputy director general of BIS — inspected various branches of the force and operational procedures in the presence of Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi.

The audit covered administrative systems, personnel training, resource management, documentation, quality management, and compliance with SoPs. Following the evaluation, the SDRF was awarded the certification on October 8.

Uttarakhand frequently faces crises such as earthquakes, landslides, extreme rainfall, cloudbursts, floods, avalanches, and road accidents. Conducting relief and rescue operations in the rugged and mountainous terrain often presents significant challenges. In such circumstances, more than 40 SDRF teams remain on standby 24 hours a day across the state for relief and rescue operations.

The core functions of the SDRF include rescuing people trapped during disasters, conducting search and rescue operations in rivers and streams, reaching inaccessible terrain, and providing aid to the injured. Such operations require well-trained personnel, the availability of appropriate equipment, and the ability to make timely decisions. The ISO certification will help ensure that these systems meet established standards and facilitate continuous improvement in operational processes.