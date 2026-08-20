ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Schools Shut For Four Days Over Stray Dog Attacks, Online Classes To Continue

Chamoli: Schools in the Narayanbagar area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been shut for four days due to a rise in stray dog attacks. Classes will be held online during this period, officials said.

The Chamoli District Education Officer Akash Saraswat has issued an order declaring a four-day holiday for government, semi-government, and private schools in the region. The order states that closure will remain in effect from August 20 to 23. The schools will conduct classes online during this period to ensure that studies are not hampered, the order added. The move is aimed at conducting academic activities while ensuring safety of the students, officials said.

The order comes amid rising concerns over the safety of school children following a surge in the attacks by stray and aggressive dogs in the Narayanbagar area over the past few days. Officials said the repeated incidents of dog attacks caused fear among students and parents, particularly those travelling long distances to reach schools.