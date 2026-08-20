Uttarakhand Schools Shut For Four Days Over Stray Dog Attacks, Online Classes To Continue
Officials said the move is aimed at conducting academic activities while ensuring safety of the students, reports Girish Chandra.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Chamoli: Schools in the Narayanbagar area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been shut for four days due to a rise in stray dog attacks. Classes will be held online during this period, officials said.
The Chamoli District Education Officer Akash Saraswat has issued an order declaring a four-day holiday for government, semi-government, and private schools in the region. The order states that closure will remain in effect from August 20 to 23. The schools will conduct classes online during this period to ensure that studies are not hampered, the order added. The move is aimed at conducting academic activities while ensuring safety of the students, officials said.
The order comes amid rising concerns over the safety of school children following a surge in the attacks by stray and aggressive dogs in the Narayanbagar area over the past few days. Officials said the repeated incidents of dog attacks caused fear among students and parents, particularly those travelling long distances to reach schools.
Several passersby have already been injured in dog attacks. Residents exercise extreme caution while moving through the market and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, a Forest Department team has launched an operation to catch aggressive dogs. On Wednesday, the team captured some stray dogs roaming in the Narayanbagar market area and is currently searching for strays in other locations.
Residents have demanded that the administration and relevant departments take effective action to address the stray dog menace in the area. A major question remains as to why the number of rabid and aggressive dogs in the area has suddenly risen, triggering concern among locals.
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