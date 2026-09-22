Uttarakhand School Faces Probe After Video Of 'Activity' To Get Rid Of Mobile Phone Addiction Goes Viral
The video showed a student blindfolded telling his classmates that the doctor had 'removed' both his eyes due to excessive phone use.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Khatima: An 'activity' by a private school in Uttarakhand's Khatima to discourage students from mobile phone addiction has come under scanner for its sensitive content with authorities ordering an inquiry.
The matter came to light after a video of the activity went viral on social media. In the video, a child is shown blindfolded with paint applied over his eyes. In the video, the student is seen telling his classmates that the doctor had 'removed' both his eyes because he used his mobile phone excessively. Upon hearing this, many children were seen crying and screaming.
Some appeared visibly frightened and were heard saying they would not use mobile phones. In the video, a teacher is also seen asking the children to use mobile phones, while the children repeatedly insist they will not do so.
It is understood that the activity was designed to scare children by highlighting the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone use.
After the video surfaced, the Chief Education Officer took cognisance of the matter and directed the Khatima Block Education Officer to conduct an inquiry.
The school claims the activity's objective was to raise awareness among children about the potential harmful effects of excessive mobile phone use. However, questions are now being raised regarding the emotional impact the activity had on the children. The scenes of children crying and screaming in the viral video have drawn significant public attention.
Harendra Mishra, the Chief Education Officer of Udham Singh Nagar, stated that instructions for an inquiry were issued to the Khatima Block Education Officer as soon as the matter came to their notice. He added that necessary action would be taken against the concerned individuals based on the facts revealed during the investigation.
Mishra said that only after the Education Department's inquiry will it become clear for what purpose and under what circumstances the activity was conducted at the school, and whether prescribed rules and standards regarding children's sensitivities were adhered to. For now, the matter is a subject of discussion following the viral video, and the outcome of the departmental inquiry is awaited.
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