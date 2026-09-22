ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand School Faces Probe After Video Of 'Activity' To Get Rid Of Mobile Phone Addiction Goes Viral

Khatima: An 'activity' by a private school in Uttarakhand's Khatima to discourage students from mobile phone addiction has come under scanner for its sensitive content with authorities ordering an inquiry.

The matter came to light after a video of the activity went viral on social media. In the video, a child is shown blindfolded with paint applied over his eyes. In the video, the student is seen telling his classmates that the doctor had 'removed' both his eyes because he used his mobile phone excessively. Upon hearing this, many children were seen crying and screaming.

Some appeared visibly frightened and were heard saying they would not use mobile phones. In the video, a teacher is also seen asking the children to use mobile phones, while the children repeatedly insist they will not do so.

It is understood that the activity was designed to scare children by highlighting the adverse effects of excessive mobile phone use.