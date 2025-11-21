ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand SC/ST Scholarship Scam: ED Issues Notice To DIT University

ED is also probing the university under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

DIT University, Dehradun (X/@dit_university)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST

1 Min Read
Dehradun: Tightening its grip in the scholarship scam involving Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a notice to DIT University, a private university in Uttarakhand.

The ED's Dehradun office, investigating the scam, has issued a notice to the university's chairman, Anuj Agarwal, directing him to submit an explanation within 10 days. The notice seeks detailed information regarding the scholarship funds received by the institution, authentic data of the beneficiary students, and records related to financial transactions.

Confirming ED’s notice, Anuj Agarwal said, "We have received a notice from the ED. We will provide whatever information is requested. This is routine work. The ED may have issued notices to many such institutions. We are ready for the investigation. We will provide whatever records they have requested."

ED is also probing the university under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. According to a preliminary investigation, crores of rupees in scholarships meant for SC and ST students were withdrawn using fake names, with several private educational institutions in the state found to be under suspicion.

The probe suggests that this alleged scam took place on a large scale between 2010 and 2017, during which the scholarships issued by the Social Welfare Department were systematically misused. The ED initiated the investigation into the SC/ST scholarship scam in Dehradun based on an FIR registered at the SIDCUL police station in Haridwar.

The probe agency had filed a charge sheet in the special PMLA court in Dehradun in connection with this scam. The charge sheet included the Vardhman Educational Society, its chairman, Sharad Gupta, and other members, along with officials from the Haridwar Social Welfare Department.

