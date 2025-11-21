ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand SC/ST Scholarship Scam: ED Issues Notice To DIT University

Dehradun: Tightening its grip in the scholarship scam involving Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday issued a notice to DIT University, a private university in Uttarakhand.

The ED's Dehradun office, investigating the scam, has issued a notice to the university's chairman, Anuj Agarwal, directing him to submit an explanation within 10 days. The notice seeks detailed information regarding the scholarship funds received by the institution, authentic data of the beneficiary students, and records related to financial transactions.

Confirming ED’s notice, Anuj Agarwal said, "We have received a notice from the ED. We will provide whatever information is requested. This is routine work. The ED may have issued notices to many such institutions. We are ready for the investigation. We will provide whatever records they have requested."