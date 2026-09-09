Uttarakhand: SC Hearing In Banbhoolpura Railways Land Encroachment Case Postponed, Likely To Be Listed On September 17
Nainital Police had set up tight security across every nook and corner of Banbhoolpura; they breathed a sigh of relief when the hearing was postponed.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi/Haldwani: The hearing on the Banbhoolpura encroachment case has been postponed. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear today the case that will determine the future of 50,000 people. While the postponement brings relief to the alleged encroachers, it also prolongs the wait regarding the issue. It is likely that the matter will now be listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on September 17.
Ahead of the scheduled Supreme Court hearing on the Railways land encroachment case, the Nainital Police had gone into a state of high alert. A large police force was deployed in the Banbhoolpura area to maintain law and order.
Officers and personnel received necessary instructions under the supervision of SP (Crime) Jagdish Chandra. Surveillance is being conducted via drones, and social media activity is also being monitored. Police have warned of strict action against anyone found stockpiling stones, bricks, or debris on rooftops.
Anticipating the crucial Supreme Court hearing on the encroachment issue, Nainital Police had previously tightened security arrangements in the Banbhoolpura area. Under the leadership of Nainital SSP Manjunath T C, the police force remained on high alert. Comprehensive security measures were put in place to ensure law and order was maintained under any circumstances.
It is noteworthy that amid the long-standing dispute over encroachment on Railways land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area, the rehabilitation process had gained momentum, following Supreme Court directives issued in March. The administration is preparing to extend benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to over 4,300 affected families residing on approximately 30 hectares of land. As part of this initiative, the district administration and the District Legal Services Authority have planned to organise camps in the area.
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