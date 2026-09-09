ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: SC Hearing In Banbhoolpura Railways Land Encroachment Case Postponed, Likely To Be Listed On September 17

New Delhi/Haldwani: The hearing on the Banbhoolpura encroachment case has been postponed. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear today the case that will determine the future of 50,000 people. While the postponement brings relief to the alleged encroachers, it also prolongs the wait regarding the issue. It is likely that the matter will now be listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on September 17.

Ahead of the scheduled Supreme Court hearing on the Railways land encroachment case, the Nainital Police had gone into a state of high alert. A large police force was deployed in the Banbhoolpura area to maintain law and order.

Officers and personnel received necessary instructions under the supervision of SP (Crime) Jagdish Chandra. Surveillance is being conducted via drones, and social media activity is also being monitored. Police have warned of strict action against anyone found stockpiling stones, bricks, or debris on rooftops.