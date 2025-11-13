Uttarakhand Sainya Dham Inauguration Delayed Again Amid Corruption Complaints
Corruption complaints have once again delayed the highly anticipated inauguration of Uttarakhand’s Sainya Dham, intensifying political controversy.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
By Dheeraj Singh Sajwan
Dehradun: The inauguration of the Uttarakhand Sainya Dham has been postponed again due to allegations of corruption. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the state.
For two years, State Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi has repeatedly claimed that the memorial was ready for inauguration, but those announcements have not materialised. The Congress has criticised the minister for making what it calls empty and misleading statements.
Before PM Modi’s arrival, there was speculation that he would inaugurate the Sainya Dham, referred to as his significant project. These expectations increased after Minister Joshi indicated that the Prime Minister might dedicate the memorial during the visit and noted that the Bihar elections could affect the schedule.
However, despite PM Modi’s presence, the Sainya Dham did not feature in the list of inaugurated projects. Joshi later attributed the postponement to the fact that the lift installation was still incomplete.
The delay is being linked to complaints submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office alleging corruption and procedural irregularities in the construction.
Advocates Vikesh Negi and ex-serviceman Madhukant Dhyani reported discrepancies and claimed the executing agency and department provided misleading information to the PMO.
Negi stated that in his letter, sent prior to the Prime Minister’s visit, he expressed concerns that the Sainya Dham had been constructed in violation of rules and cited possible misuse of funds.
He also claimed that the structure is on forest department land, which he believes cannot be legally transferred, and stated that he had informed both the PMO and the President of these concerns.
Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni stated that Minister Joshi repeatedly announced an inauguration that the PMO has not approved.
The BJP has distanced itself from Joshi’s comments. Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal stated that speculation should not be confused with fact, addressing Joshi’s public statements.
The Sainya Welfare Department has denied the allegations. Official Dipendra Chaudhary mentioned a personal dispute between Negi and the minister, stating that the corruption allegations were unfounded. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also rejected the allegations, asserting that legal procedures were followed and the government would act if credible evidence of irregularities emerged.
Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat has expressed criticism of the government, arguing that the Sainya Dham, intended to honour sacrifice and valour, should not be associated with allegations of corruption. He also stated that farmland and a drainage area were enclosed for construction and described the controversy as disrespectful.
The foundation stone for the Sainya Dham was laid on December 15, 2021, by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the village of Guniyal.
