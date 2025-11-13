ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Sainya Dham Inauguration Delayed Again Amid Corruption Complaints

By Dheeraj Singh Sajwan

Dehradun: The inauguration of the Uttarakhand Sainya Dham has been postponed again due to allegations of corruption. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the state.

For two years, State Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi has repeatedly claimed that the memorial was ready for inauguration, but those announcements have not materialised. The Congress has criticised the minister for making what it calls empty and misleading statements.

Before PM Modi’s arrival, there was speculation that he would inaugurate the Sainya Dham, referred to as his significant project. These expectations increased after Minister Joshi indicated that the Prime Minister might dedicate the memorial during the visit and noted that the Bihar elections could affect the schedule.

However, despite PM Modi’s presence, the Sainya Dham did not feature in the list of inaugurated projects. Joshi later attributed the postponement to the fact that the lift installation was still incomplete.

The delay is being linked to complaints submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office alleging corruption and procedural irregularities in the construction.

Advocates Vikesh Negi and ex-serviceman Madhukant Dhyani reported discrepancies and claimed the executing agency and department provided misleading information to the PMO.