Uttarakhand Sailor Arrested In UK For Violating Sanctions, Family Seeks Govt's Help
Ajay Pant was produced before the Southampton Magistrates' Court, which remanded him into judicial custody. Bournemouth Crown Court will hear the matter on July 16.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
Ramnagar: Ajay Pant (38), the captain of an international cargo vessel, was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK for alleged violation of sanctions imposed on Russia during a special operation in the English Channel. His family members from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital have urged the Indian authorities to intervene and provide legal assistance to ensure his repatriation.
It has been learnt that MV SMYRTOS, steered by Pant, departed from Russia's Ust-Luga terminal on June 4 with approximately 1,01,400 tonnes of crude oil for Sikka port in Gujarat. On June 14, commandos of the Royal Marines stopped the vessel via helicopter during a major operation on the English Channel, and took control of it.
The NCA alleged that the vessel was part of Russia's "shadow fleet," used to transport crude oil while bypassing economic sanctions imposed by Western nations. Pant is accused of violating Regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (sanctions) Regulations 2019, and a case has been registered against him for his alleged role in the direct or indirect supply of sanctioned Russian oil or oil products," it added.
Pant was produced before the Southampton Magistrates' Court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for July 16 at Bournemouth Crown Court. Under British law, a conviction on these charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Pant's wife Ritu said he has been working in the maritime sector for nearly 15 years and his service record is clean. "Ajay was merely following his company's instructions and had no personal connection to any violation of sanctions. We learned of the arrest through social media and British media reports," she added.
My Husband Capt. Ajay Pant, Master of tanker SMYRTOS,has been detained by UK authorities. He acted in his professional capacity,following company instructions, no role in ownership. I appeal Indian Govt. & Maritime authorities for help @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @dgshipping_IN— Ritu Pant (@RituPantxkk) June 17, 2026
Ritu said she has been handling this case single-handedly as his father-in-law is unable to actively pursue the matter. "This is not just about one family. Behind every seafarer who has been detained, a family is suffering in silence. Behind every case file, a wife waits for her husband, children wait for their father, and parents pray for their son's safe return," she added.
Every family deserves to be heard. I Ritu Pant (wife of captain) was singlehandedly handling the case With Ajay's father now old and unable to pursue the matter actively, This is not just about one family, Behind every detained seafarer is a family that silently suffers. Behind…— Ritu Pant (@RituPantxkk) June 21, 2026
She requested the government and relevant authorities to look into the matter urgently. "This case deserves a fair, transparent, and unbiased review. We urge the authorities to fully grasp the gravity of the situation and take appropriate action in the interest of justice," she said.
Uttarakhand home secretary Shailesh Bagauli said a letter has been sent to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) seeking necessary assistance. "The Resident Commissioner has been maintaining constant coordination with MEA officials. Consular access to Ajay Pant has also been granted to the Indian High Commission," he added.
Ramnagar SDM Gopal Singh Chauhan said the administration has taken cognisance of the matter and is coordinating with concerned departments.
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