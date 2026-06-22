ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Sailor Arrested In UK For Violating Sanctions, Family Seeks Govt's Help

Ramnagar: Ajay Pant (38), the captain of an international cargo vessel, was arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK for alleged violation of sanctions imposed on Russia during a special operation in the English Channel. His family members from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand's Nainital have urged the Indian authorities to intervene and provide legal assistance to ensure his repatriation.

It has been learnt that MV SMYRTOS, steered by Pant, departed from Russia's Ust-Luga terminal on June 4 with approximately 1,01,400 tonnes of crude oil for Sikka port in Gujarat. On June 14, commandos of the Royal Marines stopped the vessel via helicopter during a major operation on the English Channel, and took control of it.

The NCA alleged that the vessel was part of Russia's "shadow fleet," used to transport crude oil while bypassing economic sanctions imposed by Western nations. Pant is accused of violating Regulation 46Z9B of the Russia (sanctions) Regulations 2019, and a case has been registered against him for his alleged role in the direct or indirect supply of sanctioned Russian oil or oil products," it added.

Pant was produced before the Southampton Magistrates' Court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The next hearing of the case is scheduled for July 16 at Bournemouth Crown Court. Under British law, a conviction on these charges carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Pant's wife Ritu said he has been working in the maritime sector for nearly 15 years and his service record is clean. "Ajay was merely following his company's instructions and had no personal connection to any violation of sanctions. We learned of the arrest through social media and British media reports," she added.