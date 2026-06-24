ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Rs 1.7 Crore Trail Leads STF To Fake Arms License Kingpin In Rudrapur

Dehradun: What began as a verification of arms licenses in Uttarakhand has exposed a forgery racket stretching across state borders. Following the recovery of illegal weapons, fake licenses and hundreds of live cartridges, the Uttarakhand STF has now arrested the alleged mastermind, Sadanand Sharma, after it found nearly Rs 1.70 crore was deposited into his bank account from the illegal trade.

Investigation into suspicious arms licenses transferred to Uttarakhand has led investigators to what they describe as the forgery racket operating across different states.

The breakthrough came on June 23 when the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested Sharma, originally from UP's Shahjahanpur, from Rudrapur. Officials said that Sharma was the mastermind behind a network and "generated funds by fraudulently creating multiple arms licenses".

The arrest marks the latest development in a case that first surfaced after the STF began examining the authenticity of arms licenses transferred to Uttarakhand from other states. Acting on the findings, the STF registered a case at Kashipur Kotwali in Udham Singh Nagar on June 4.

So far, the STF has registered three cases and sent nine accused persons to jail. During the investigation, officials recovered 14 weapons, including two automatic pump-action guns, two rifles, nine pistols and a revolver. They also seized 355 live cartridges and several allegedly forged arms licenses.

Officials said Sharma is a habitual offender with a history of similar offences. Cases relating to fake arms licenses have previously been registered against him in at the Kavi Nagar (Ghaziabad) and Shahjahanpur police stations, and he has served jail time in connection with such allegations.