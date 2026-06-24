Uttarakhand: Rs 1.7 Crore Trail Leads STF To Fake Arms License Kingpin In Rudrapur
Repeat offender arrested as probe uncovers forged licences, missing records, and a network that allegedly supplied weapons through fraudulent documents across states.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Dehradun: What began as a verification of arms licenses in Uttarakhand has exposed a forgery racket stretching across state borders. Following the recovery of illegal weapons, fake licenses and hundreds of live cartridges, the Uttarakhand STF has now arrested the alleged mastermind, Sadanand Sharma, after it found nearly Rs 1.70 crore was deposited into his bank account from the illegal trade.
Investigation into suspicious arms licenses transferred to Uttarakhand has led investigators to what they describe as the forgery racket operating across different states.
The breakthrough came on June 23 when the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested Sharma, originally from UP's Shahjahanpur, from Rudrapur. Officials said that Sharma was the mastermind behind a network and "generated funds by fraudulently creating multiple arms licenses".
The arrest marks the latest development in a case that first surfaced after the STF began examining the authenticity of arms licenses transferred to Uttarakhand from other states. Acting on the findings, the STF registered a case at Kashipur Kotwali in Udham Singh Nagar on June 4.
So far, the STF has registered three cases and sent nine accused persons to jail. During the investigation, officials recovered 14 weapons, including two automatic pump-action guns, two rifles, nine pistols and a revolver. They also seized 355 live cartridges and several allegedly forged arms licenses.
Officials said Sharma is a habitual offender with a history of similar offences. Cases relating to fake arms licenses have previously been registered against him in at the Kavi Nagar (Ghaziabad) and Shahjahanpur police stations, and he has served jail time in connection with such allegations.
According to STF, Sharma generated large sums of money by arranging forged arms licenses for individuals through a network that included Saurabh Agarwal and his brother, Gaurav Agarwal, in Udham Singh Nagar.
Officials said the operation relied on collusion with contractual employees at the District Magistrate's office in Shahjahanpur. Old Unique Identification Numbers (UINs), records of which had allegedly gone missing from district archives, were fraudulently uploaded on the online portal. , they added.
The money trail has become a crucial part of the investigation. According to the STF, approximately Rs 1.70 crore was deposited into Sharma's bank account through the alleged fake license business. Officials said funds were received from several individuals.
The agency said it has also gathered information about several other beneficiaries who may have obtained forged arms licenses through the accused. Following his arrest in Rudrapur, Sharma was interrogated and later handed over to Kashipur police for further legal proceedings.
Issuing a stern warning, Uttarakhand STF SSP Ajay Singh said, "Individuals who obtain forged licenses from other states, bring illegal weapons into Uttarakhand, and then have those forged licenses regularised for use are on the Special Task Force's radar. Holders of forged arms licenses can still voluntarily surrender their weapons to the police. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found in possession of a forged license or weapon."
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