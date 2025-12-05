ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Mishap: Wedding Vehicle Falls Into Ditch In Champawat; 5 Dead, Five Injured

A Bolero jeep in a wedding procession lost control near Bagdhara, Champawat. Police suspect the driver was drunk.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 5, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST

2 Min Read
Pithoragarh: At least five people were killed and as many injured, after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ditch at around 2.30 AM on Friday, police said.

The mishap occurred near Bagdhara on the Lohaghat National Highway in Champawat district after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The deceased were returning after attending a wedding, police added.

The wedding procession had arrived in Balatari village from Sheraghat in Pithoragarh district to celebrate the wedding of Bablu. On their way back, the Bolero jeep (UK 04 TB 2074) lost control and fell into a 200-foot-deep ditch. The deceased have been identified as Bhavana Choubey, her son Priyanshu (6), Prakash Chandra Uniyal (40), Kewal Chandra Uniyal (35), and Suresh Nautiyal (32), police said.

The injured were rescued late at night by Lohaghat police, firefighters, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and rushed to the Lohaghat Sub-District Hospital for treatment. The injured are identified as Dheeraj, son of Prakash Chandra, resident of Rudrapur; Rajesh (14), son of Umesh Chandra Joshi, Lakhtoli; Chetan Choubey (5), son of Suresh Choubey, a resident of Delhi; Bhaskar Panda, Kilota, driver; Devdutt (38), son of Ramdutt, resident of Salla Bhatkot, Sheraghat.

Critically injured Bhaskar Panda was referred to the Champawat District Hospital for advanced care. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, leading to the mishap.

Station House Officer Ashok Kumar confirmed that rescue teams retrieved all bodies early Friday morning, and post-mortem examinations will be conducted.

Medical Superintendent Dr Viraj Rathi and treating doctor Dr Azim stated that the injured are receiving treatment. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident. Authorities have urged caution while travelling, especially late at night.

