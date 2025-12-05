ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Mishap: Wedding Vehicle Falls Into Ditch In Champawat; 5 Dead, Five Injured

Pithoragarh: At least five people were killed and as many injured, after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ditch at around 2.30 AM on Friday, police said.

The mishap occurred near Bagdhara on the Lohaghat National Highway in Champawat district after the driver lost control of the vehicle. The deceased were returning after attending a wedding, police added.

The wedding procession had arrived in Balatari village from Sheraghat in Pithoragarh district to celebrate the wedding of Bablu. On their way back, the Bolero jeep (UK 04 TB 2074) lost control and fell into a 200-foot-deep ditch. The deceased have been identified as Bhavana Choubey, her son Priyanshu (6), Prakash Chandra Uniyal (40), Kewal Chandra Uniyal (35), and Suresh Nautiyal (32), police said.

The injured were rescued late at night by Lohaghat police, firefighters, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and rushed to the Lohaghat Sub-District Hospital for treatment. The injured are identified as Dheeraj, son of Prakash Chandra, resident of Rudrapur; Rajesh (14), son of Umesh Chandra Joshi, Lakhtoli; Chetan Choubey (5), son of Suresh Choubey, a resident of Delhi; Bhaskar Panda, Kilota, driver; Devdutt (38), son of Ramdutt, resident of Salla Bhatkot, Sheraghat.