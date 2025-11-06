ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Relaunches 'Friends of The Elephant' Program Amid Soaring Human-Elephant Conflict

Dehradun: Elephants are now becoming the biggest challenge for the Forest Department in Uttarakhand. The increasing presence of elephants, particularly in the Haridwar district, and the continuous incidents of elephant-human conflict have raised the department's concerns. This is why the Forest Department is once again going to implement the old 'Friends of the Elephant' concept.

According to forest department sources, over 500 people lost their lives in elephant attacks in the last 10 years. A large number of elephants have also died due to electrocution, road accidents, or poaching. Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, and Dehradun districts are the most affected regions.

This model will involve trained local individuals, including former mahouts and other experienced people. These elephant friends will work to collect information on the presence of elephants in villages and cities, follow their activities and relay the information to the Forest Department.

The 'Friends of the Elephant' concept had started years ago, and had aimed to reduce the increasing conflict between elephants and humans. Now, the department is restarting work on this model. Under this scheme, trained individuals will be deployed in rural areas and around cities to monitor the behaviour, movement, and related activities of elephants. These people will provide timely information to the Forest Department and will also alert people while ensuring the safety of the elephants.