Uttarakhand Relaunches 'Friends of The Elephant' Program Amid Soaring Human-Elephant Conflict
Over 500 people lost their lives in elephant attacks in the last 10 years, with shrinking forest cover
Dehradun: Elephants are now becoming the biggest challenge for the Forest Department in Uttarakhand. The increasing presence of elephants, particularly in the Haridwar district, and the continuous incidents of elephant-human conflict have raised the department's concerns. This is why the Forest Department is once again going to implement the old 'Friends of the Elephant' concept.
According to forest department sources, over 500 people lost their lives in elephant attacks in the last 10 years. A large number of elephants have also died due to electrocution, road accidents, or poaching. Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, and Dehradun districts are the most affected regions.
This model will involve trained local individuals, including former mahouts and other experienced people. These elephant friends will work to collect information on the presence of elephants in villages and cities, follow their activities and relay the information to the Forest Department.
The 'Friends of the Elephant' concept had started years ago, and had aimed to reduce the increasing conflict between elephants and humans. Now, the department is restarting work on this model. Under this scheme, trained individuals will be deployed in rural areas and around cities to monitor the behaviour, movement, and related activities of elephants. These people will provide timely information to the Forest Department and will also alert people while ensuring the safety of the elephants.
These workers will be called The Friends of the Elephants. According to the department's PCCF Wildlife, RK Mishra: "The changing behaviour of elephants has created a need for high vigilance. The role of elephant-friend is to be given to those who can work as front-line staff for the Forest Department. They will be tasked with safely guiding elephants away from urban areas towards the forests, creating awareness among people, and providing timely information."
The elephant crisis has been reportedly aggravated by the closure of old elephant corridors, increasing development activities in the forests and fringes, the destruction of elephant corridors, and heavy rains and floods have disturbed the wildlife. The weakening of elephant corridors has led elephants to abandon their old tracks and come closer to human settlements, resulting in an increase in conflict incidents.
Besides, the elephant population in the state is continuously increasing. Approximately 1,839 elephants were estimated in 2017 and around 2,026 in 2020. During the same period, approximately 11 elephant corridors were identified in the state, many of which have been obstructed. However, in 2024, the state declared elephant corridors as eco-sensitive zones to ensure their safe passage and to prevent encroachment.
Elephants are said to have excellent memory. They often follow old routes, and when these routes are obstructed, they divert towards populated areas. Therefore, it is essential to restore the corridors, properly manage forest-sensitive zones, and institutionalise and sustain the Friends of the Elephant program effectively. Increasing awareness among local communities, strengthening forest department-community dialogue, and collecting data periodically are also crucial.
