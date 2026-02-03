Uttarakhand Records All-Time High Tourist Footfall In 2025, Crosses 6-Crore Mark
Published : February 3, 2026 at 9:20 PM IST
Dehradun: The number of tourists visiting Uttarakhand has been increasing over the last few years. The official data from the Tourism Department confirm a record-breaking surge in 2025. More than 6.03 crore tourists and pilgrims visited the state last year. This is the highest figure recorded since Uttarakhand’s formation.
Haridwar emerged as the most visited destination, attracting 3,42,49,380 pilgrims, followed by Dehradun with 67,35,071 visitors and Tehri district with 53,29,759 tourists.
From the Char Dham circuit to Rishikesh, Haridwar, Nainital and other popular destinations, the rising footfall has brought the state’s revenue system rolling. In recent years, special emphasis has been placed on developing basic infrastructure at major pilgrimage, and tourist centres.
Ensuring the safety of tourists and pilgrims has been a top priority, with the government putting in place enhanced security arrangements. These measures have contributed to the steady rise in tourist numbers. Popular destinations such as Mussoorie, Nainital, Bhimtal, Kainchi Dham, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Chakrata, Kausani, Chopta, Harsil, Sankri and Munsiyari continue to draw crowds from across the country and outside.
Tourist inflow sees rise over the years
According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, a total of 6,03,21,194 tourists and pilgrims visited the state in 2025, including 1,92,533 foreign tourists. This was the first time since the state’s formation that tourist numbers crossed the six-crore mark.
A look at previous years’ data shows a steady upward trend:
- 2021: 2,00,18,115 visitors
- 2022: 5,39,81,338 visitors
- 2023: 5,96,36,601 visitors
- 2024: 5,95,50,277 visitors
- 2025: 6,03,21,194 visitors
Come January 2026 and snowfall towards the end of the month attracted a huge number of tourists to the state.
“Tourism is a major pillar of Uttarakhand’s economy. Our government is promoting tourism activities throughout the year so that local residents and youth associated with the tourism sector get employment opportunities year-round. The winter pilgrimage is part of this initiative,” said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The Chief Minister added that winter tourism received a major boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mukhba, his winter stay destination, where he offered prayers at the Ganga temple. “A large number of tourists have arrived in Uttarakhand following this. Along with improving tourist facilities, the government has given top priority to safety. As a result, Uttarakhand is setting new tourism records every year,” Dhami said.
