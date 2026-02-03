ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Records All-Time High Tourist Footfall In 2025, Crosses 6-Crore Mark

Dehradun: The number of tourists visiting Uttarakhand has been increasing over the last few years. The official data from the Tourism Department confirm a record-breaking surge in 2025. More than 6.03 crore tourists and pilgrims visited the state last year. This is the highest figure recorded since Uttarakhand’s formation.

Haridwar emerged as the most visited destination, attracting 3,42,49,380 pilgrims, followed by Dehradun with 67,35,071 visitors and Tehri district with 53,29,759 tourists.

From the Char Dham circuit to Rishikesh, Haridwar, Nainital and other popular destinations, the rising footfall has brought the state’s revenue system rolling. In recent years, special emphasis has been placed on developing basic infrastructure at major pilgrimage, and tourist centres.

Ensuring the safety of tourists and pilgrims has been a top priority, with the government putting in place enhanced security arrangements. These measures have contributed to the steady rise in tourist numbers. Popular destinations such as Mussoorie, Nainital, Bhimtal, Kainchi Dham, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Chakrata, Kausani, Chopta, Harsil, Sankri and Munsiyari continue to draw crowds from across the country and outside.

